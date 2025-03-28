Power Up Europe - Kseng Solar Highlights Its Latest Solar Solutions at Three Major Expos in Europe

Visit https://www.xmkseng.com/ for further information

This March, Kseng Solar strengthened its European presence by successfully exhibiting at three key expos with a comprehensive range of solar racking and energy storage solutions tailored for the European market.

03/28/25, 05:32 AM | Solar Power | Ksengsolar

This March, Kseng Solar strengthened its European presence by successfully exhibiting at three key expos, including KEY 2025 in Italy, Solar Solution Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and BePositive 2025 in France. At the expos, Kseng Solar showcased a comprehensive range of solar racking and energy storage solutions tailored for the European market, demonstrating its commitment to addressing the evolving solar needs for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications within the region.


The exhibited multi-scenario solar racking solutions, including solar trackers, ground mounts, roof mounts, solar carports, etc., received widespread recognition from local clients. A key highlight was the ETN-certified Tile Roof Mount, specifically designed for the French market, attracting significant attention for its proven performance in numerous successful projects.

As Europe's solar market is experiencing rapid growth, Kseng Solar has identified the region as one of its most strategically critical markets. To enhance local services, Kseng has established both an office and a warehouse in the Netherlands, ensuring ample stock availability and efficient delivery throughout Europe.

Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar remains firmly committed to supporting Europe's energy transition with cutting-edge solar racking solutions that meet the evolving demands of the European market.

03/28/25, 05:32 AM | Solar Power | Ksengsolar
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar Power News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

NATURE'S GENERATOR POWERHOUSE

NATURE'S GENERATOR POWERHOUSE

Offers a maximum power output of 120V/240V 7200Watt and can power almost anything. Whether it is 120 Volts or 240 Volts, Powerhouse can single-handedly address all your home power requirements. The Nature's Generator is a solar generator built to be used anywhere, anytime. Power is supplied by our very own Power Panels and Wind Turbines, and can be connected to your home power. We ensure a clean charge without sacrificing any power, so you can stay connected wherever life takes you.
More Products
Feature Your Product