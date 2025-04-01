Finish Thompson Inc. Announces Launch of Two State-of-the-Art Additions to its ANSI Sealless Pump Line

Erie, PA -- Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking ANSI-dimensional pumps designed for ultra reliability and ultra durability. An expansion of FTI's ULTRAChem® line, the UCR and UCP series centrifugal mag-drive pumps are engineered for the most demanding applications in the corrosive fluid transfer industry.



The UCR series is engineered for exceptional reliability in the most extreme chemical processing applications. Featuring pure ETFE housing lining, barrier liner, and molding over magnets, the UCR provides the ultimate in corrosion resistance, making it ideal for applications in plating, mining, chemical and metal manufacturing, fume scrubbers, and more. The inner drive magnets are completely encapsulated in unfilled ETFE and vacuum-tested for superior protection, and the unique snap-fit impeller connection provides easy maintenance and inventory flexibility. With a maximum working pressure up to 300 psi (20.7 Bar) and temperatures up to 250°F (121°C), the UCR series can handle flow ranges from 1 to 1,450 gpm (0.3 to 329 m3/hr).The UCP series offers outstanding chemical resistance and enhanced hydraulic capabilities at a competitive price point. Its polypropylene/ETFE construction provides cost-effective chemical resistance, while the glass-filled polypropylene impeller and barrier with carbon-fiber reinforced exterior ensure durability. The UCP series can handle maximum working pressures up to 300 psi (21 bar), temperatures up to 180°F (82°C), and flow ranges up to 450 gpm (102.2 m3/hr).Both series feature innovative design elements that enhance performance and longevity. These include dual bushings with spiral groove fluid pathway for reduced radial load and enhanced cooling, an optional silicon carbide thermowell for internal temperature monitoring, and a mounting pad for IoT health monitor integration."We are excited to bring the UCR and UCP series to the market," said Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "Our goal has always been to provide our customers with solutions that not only meet, but exceed their expectations. These new pumps offer exceptional performance, reliability, and cost savings, all while addressing the specific needs of the corrosive fluid marketplace."For more information on the UCR and UCP series, visit http://www.finishthompson.com.###About Finish Thompson Inc.Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on six continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.Connect with Finish Thompson on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.