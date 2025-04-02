BLUETTI to Showcase EP2000 High-Voltage Energy Storage System at MEE Dubai 2025

BLUETTI, a global leader in energy storage solutions, will unveil its EP2000 high-voltage Energy Storage System at Middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai 2025, taking place from April 7 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This scalable ESS system, with up to 150kWh capacity and 60kW output, provides efficient energy storage for both residential and commercial sectors.



"At Booth F10, Hall 7, we will demonstrate how the EP2000 can redefine clean energy storage in real-world scenarios," said Anne Liang, BLUETTI Middle East Distribution Director. "From off-grid villas to convenience stores and construction sites, the EP2000 offers a tailored power solution that helps reduce energy costs while empowering a greener future."Flexible Energy System for Homes and BusinessesThe EP2000 ESS is expandable for diverse energy needs. A single EP2000 hybrid inverter can output 10.5kW power and scale its capacity from 14.7kWh to 51.6kWh with multiple B700 batteries. This is an ideal backup power solution for homes and small businesses. For larger applications, such as warehouses,hospitals and hotels, up to three EP2000 systems can be connected in parallel, providing an impressive 60kW power output and 150kWh of storage.Industry-Leading Efficiency for Maximum ROIThe EP2000 boasts a 98% conversion efficiency, surpassing conventional ESS systems (88%) and saving approximately 700kWh of energy per year. Additionally, with up to 30kW solar input per unit (or 90kW in parallel), homeowners can reach up to 90% energy self-sufficiency and achieve a return on investment within just five years. This solar capability also enables businesses to slash their operational costs by using sustainable energy.On-stop, Hassle-Free Solution From One BrandThe EP2000 is a fully integrated solution, developed and supported by BLUETTI to eliminate compatibility concerns. It's built to last and works in extreme temperatures up to 50Â°C. Its straightforward installation can be completed by two installers in as little as two hours. BLUETTI backs it with a 10-year warranty and local service support, guaranteeing a secure investment.Visit BLUETTI at MEE2025Join BLUETTI at Booth F10, Hall 7 to explore the EP2000 ESS and a rang of portable power solutions, including AC70P, Handsfree Series, and Premium200V2 portable power station. For more information, contact mena-sales@bluetti.com and follow BLUETTI on social media.