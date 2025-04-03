Ecobat Accelerates Battery Recycling with Three Fully Operational Lithium Recycling Plants in 12 Months

Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful commissioning of three cutting-edge lithium-ion battery recycling facilities within just one year. Located in Hettstedt, Germany; Casa Grande, Arizona; and Darlaston, England, these facilities are now fully operational, contributing significantly to the global transition to a circular battery economy. Together, the three plants are capable of processing up to 10,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries annually, with plans to scale capacity to 25,000 tons.



The newly commissioned plants focus on the production of black mass, the critical material derived from recycled lithium-ion batteries, rich in essential minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. Black mass plays a crucial role in enabling the closed-loop production of batteries, reducing the need for new mining and supporting the development of sustainable battery supply chains.Strategically Positioned for Global ImpactEcobat's three new recycling facilities are strategically located to meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions in key global markets:Hettstedt, Germany (Commissioned Q4 2023): This state-of-the-art facility processes a wide variety of battery chemistries, including electric vehicle (EV) packs, portable electronics, e-bikes, and power tools. Serving major automotive OEMs and collection programs across Europe, Hettstedt is a cornerstone of Ecobat's vision for a circular battery economy in Europe.Casa Grande, Arizona (Commissioned April 2024): Located in the heart of the United States, this facility plays a vital role in supporting the country's emerging lithium-ion battery recycling infrastructure. By working directly with automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, and e-waste recyclers, Casa Grande contributes to the efficient processing and recovery of black mass, strengthening Ecobat's ability to serve both the North American and global markets.Darlaston, England (Commissioned November 2024): Serving as a critical hub for Ecobat's operations across the UK and the wider European market, Darlaston continues its legacy of supporting the circular economy by processing a range of lithium-ion battery types. The facility also plays a key role in providing diagnostic services and supporting sustainable material flows in the British supply chain.Advancing a Sustainable Future"Ecobat's rapid expansion in lithium-ion battery recycling demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable, closed-loop production processes," said Brett Horton, Managing Director of Ecobat Solutions. "With EV sales rising and more end-of-life batteries entering the market, our new facilities are well-positioned to meet these challenges, creating value for our partners and stakeholders, while helping to drive the transition to a circular economy."As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Ecobat continues to expand its global footprint and lithium-ion recycling capabilities, aiming to lead the way in reducing the environmental impact of battery production and disposal."We remain dedicated to driving innovation in battery recycling and advancing our mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future," said Stefanie Scruggs, Chief Sustainability and Health, Safety, Environment Officer at Ecobat.About EcobatEcobat is the world's largest battery recycler. With decades of experience recycling and producing lead-acid battery materials, Ecobat is now applying its global capability, infrastructure, and market knowledge towards recycling lithium-ion battery materials. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com.