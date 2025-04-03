Register Now for CLEANPOWER 2025: Built to Power

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 3, 2025 - Media registration for CLEANPOWER 2025: Built to Power, hosted by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) is now open.



CLEANPOWER 2025 will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, experts, and innovators at a pivotal moment in the clean power sector. As the sector continues its rapid growth, CLEANPOWER 2025 will focus on charting the future of American energy, with discussions covering wind, solar, storage, transmission, and domestic manufacturing with industry leaders and policymakers.The theme for CLEANPOWER 2025, "Built to Power" highlights the transformative role of the solar, wind, and storage sectors in driving a new era of American manufacturing, fueled by historic investments that are creating jobs and building a competitive domestic energy supply chain.Dates: Tuesday-Thursday, May 19-22, 2025Location: Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street; Phoenix AZ 85004Why Attend:Over the past year, the clean power sector accounted for nearly 93% of new electricity added to the U.S. grid, positioning the industry as a key driver in shaping the nation's energy future and a key part of the solution to meet the nation's skyrocketing power demand. CLEANPOWER 2025 is your chance to hear from the leading voices in energy policy, business, and technology. See the full agenda here.Key Highlights:• Cutting-edge discussions on clean energy manufacturing and wind, solar, storage, and transmission technologies.• Networking opportunities with top industry leaders, policymakers, and executives from the clean energy space.• A chance to be part of the must-attend conference of the year, shaping the future of clean power and energy policy in the U.S.Other media opportunities at CLEANPOWER 2025:• KidWind Challenge: CLEANPOWER 2025 will host the 2025 World KidWind Challenge competition. KidWind focuses on teaching middle school and high school students about the clean energy sector and innovation. KidWind hosts local, national and international challenges across the country for students to participate in design and construction competitions. Full schedule here.Media must register to access the conference: Request a press pass###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen, and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's energy and national security goals and building our economy with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X, and learn more at cleanpower.org.