BAC to Exhibit at Data Center World 2025, the Leading Global Conference for Data Center Facilities and IT Professionals

Jessup, MD - Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (BAC), a global leader in cooling solutions, will participate as an exhibitor at Data Center World 2025, the leading global conference for data center IT infrastructure, mission-critical facilities management, new power designs and solutions, emerging construction practices, and the innovative tools and technologies needed to become an AI factory, in booth 125. The event takes place April 14-17, 2025 in Washington, D.C.



Data Center World is the longest running data center conference, perfectly blending decades of experience with insight into current and future strategic issues. Data Center World offers four days of education through in-depth workshops, conference sessions and keynotes from industry luminaries, the largest offering of data center technology solutions in the exhibit hall and unlimited networking opportunities.High-density computing requires more cooling than ever before. At the same time, data centers are demanding significant reductions in energy use and carbon emissions. Only BAC can provide the COBALT™ immersion cooling system, which is comprised of a tank built with patented CorTex™ technology to cool servers, paired with any of BAC's broad portfolio of evaporative, hybrid, adiabatic and dry heat rejection solutions to optimize energy and water usage. This enables scalable, reliable, and sustainable operations of data centers by solving the cooling challenges of tomorrow, today. Stop by BAC's booth 125 to see the immersion cooling tank and speak to the experts in data center cooling. In addition to the technologies on display, Stephen Kline and Jan Tysebaert of BAC will present a Tech Talk, "High Density Cooling for a Sustainable World," on Tuesday, April 15th, from 3:00 PM to 3:50 PM in Room 207A which will cover different methods of cooling inside and outside data centers, followed by a real-life case study. BAC is also proud to be a Platinum sponsor of Data Center World. ﻿For more information, visit www.baltimoreaircoil.com/data-centers or follow BAC on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.About BACBAC is proud to be the world's cooling partner. Since 1938, we have been creating sustainable comfort cooling, process cooling, and refrigeration solutions for the most essential and demanding environments on earth. From pioneering evaporative cooling products to leading the industry toward a better tomorrow, BAC innovates for the future, so we can all advance together. Learn how you can join our vision for a better world at www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.About Data Center WorldData Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Additionally, for the second year in a row, Data Center World has been recognized by Trade Show Executive as a fast-growing trade show. Data Center World 2025 will be held April 14-17, in Washington, D.C. Data Center World is produced by Informa PLC. Building on the success of Data Center World U.S., the inaugural Data Center Asia, taking place July 15-17, 2025 in Hong Kong, will serve as the epicenter for data center technology innovations and business transformations in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets.