Bluewater’s New Simplified Guide for EV And Industrial Lithium Battery Shipping

Navigating the complexities of shipping industrial and EV lithium batteries just got easier! Bluewater has developed a comprehensive EV and Industrial Lithium Battery Shipping Guide to help industry practitioners stay safe and compliant with DOT regulations. The guide includes direct links to relevant sections of official DOT documents, making it easy to find the exact rules you need.



Whether you're shipping damaged batteries (forbidden by air), end-of-life batteries (which must follow domestic motor vehicle transport rules), or healthy batteries (which require specific protective packaging and labeling), this guide has you covered.For example, did you know damaged batteries must use non-metallic inner packaging with Packing Group I-level outer packaging? Or that loose battery cells need non-metallic enclosures to prevent short circuits, while batteries with sturdy outer cases can be banded to pallets?These practical insights, paired with official regulation references, make this guide an invaluable resource for streamlining your shipping process.Download the full guide now at https://www.bluewaterbattery.com/post/industrial-and-ev-battery-shipping-guide to ensure compliance and simplify your battery logistics.