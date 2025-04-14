Kaman Highlights AMS Family of High-Precision Non-Contact Displacement Sensors for Materials Research and Development

Middletown, CT - The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., a global leader in high-performance position measurement systems, is pleased to highlight its Advanced Magnetic Sensing (AMS) family of high-precision non-contact displacement sensors, specifically designed for the materials research and development market. These sensors are engineered to deliver high precision with root mean square (RMS) resolution down to 1 micron, providing extremely accurate measurements essential for research applications.



This system's non-contact measurement capability is crucial for maintaining the integrity of delicate materials. Kaman's AMS sensors are well-suited for applications such as surface finish inspection, crack and defect detection, and other critical measurements in materials research. In addition, these sensors significantly enhance research and development capabilities by offering precise measurements without affecting the subject of study.A key advantage of Kaman's AMS sensors is their DIN rail configuration, which allows for easy integration into laboratory setups and research equipment. Additionally, these sensors can be customized for OEM requirements, ensuring adaptability to specific research apparatus or experimental setups. This flexibility is vital for researchers who require tailored solutions to meet their unique measurement needs.Designed to withstand the demanding conditions of research environments, the AMS sensors are IP-67 rated and available with a variety of hermetic options. They are offered in standard configurations, including threaded, flanged, AS4320 pressure port compatible, and bolt head styles, and can be tailored to semi-custom and custom OEM integration needs.For more information about Kaman Precision Products high-performance position measurement systems, visit https://www.kamansensors.com/product-category/high-precision-sensors/.##About Kaman Precision Products Measurement DivisionKaman Precision Products Measurement Division is a worldwide leader in the design and production of high-performance, precision non-contact position measuring systems using inductive, Eddy current technology. Recognizing that each customer has specific individual requirements, Kaman consults with customers to help choose the best sensor, conditioning electronics, and calibration for each application. With more than 40 years of experience, our advanced family of high-precision position sensors is used in hundreds of applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, metals production, metalworking industries, and many others.Part of Kaman Corporation of Bloomfield, Connecticut, we design and manufacture our products at a state of the art production facility that meets AS9100/B and ISO 9001:2000 quality management system requirements.For more information call 800-552-6267, email measuring@kaman.com or go to www.kamansensors.com.