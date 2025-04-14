PV Hardware Achieves ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ Certification with 98.36% Recycling Rate

HOUSTON (April 14, 2025) - PV Hardware USA (PVH), a global leader in solar tracking and energy solutions, announced today it has achieved a major milestone in its sustainability journey by earning the "Zero Waste to Landfill" validation, reporting an impressive 98.36% recycling rate across its operations. This recognition underscores PVH USA's firm commitment to environmental responsibility and the circular economy.



More Headlines Articles

"Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of our corporate strategy," said Rodolfo Bitar, Vice President of Business Development at PV Hardware. "Earning the ‘Zero Waste to Landfill' certification is not only a validation of our waste management practice - it's a reflection of our broader mission to reduce environmental impact and lead the industry toward a cleaner future."Driving the circular economyThe certification reflects PVH's alignment with the principles of the circular economy - reducing, reusing and recycling materials to maximize the value of resources and minimize waste. Through strict waste segregation, traceability and close collaboration with specialized suppliers and waste management partners, PVH has successfully:• Recycled 98.36% of total waste• Sent only 1.24% of waste to landfill• Treated 0.40% of waste through other sustainable recovery methodsThe achievement supports PVH's broader efforts to reduce Scope 3 carbon emissions and optimize resource use throughout its value chain. Efficient waste management plays a vital role in lowering greenhouse gas emissions and promoting long-term environmental sustainability. The key benefits realized through ‘Zero Waste to Landfill' certification include:• Tangible reduction in CO₂ emissions• Enhanced resource efficiency in line with circular economy goals• Reinforced leadership in sustainability within the solar industry• Creation of value from waste through innovative recovery solutionsOngoing Commitment to a Greener FuturePVH continues to drive environmental improvement through regular audits, innovative waste management programs and strong collaboration with supply chain partners to uphold the highest sustainability standards."This certification is a significant step forward, but it's just the beginning," Bitar said. "At PVH, we believe every action counts. Together, we are working toward a zero-waste future because sustainability is not just a goal, it's a responsibility."For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or heidi@themaverickpr.com.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 29GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere. For more information, visit PVHardware.com.