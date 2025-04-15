Sungrow Redefines Utility-Scale Solar Solutions with Launch of 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system provider, unveiled its groundbreaking 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter for utility-scale applications during the Global Renewable Energy Summit 2025, held April 7-9. The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter features a more scalable block design (800kW to 9.6MW), stable operation without derating at temperatures up to 52 degrees Celsius, AI-driven fault detection, and pioneering grid-forming capabilities, meeting the high demands for superior performance, maximum availability, and enhanced reliability of the inverter.



Small Module, Mega ImpactThe 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter provides increased modularity compared to the previous version. With each unit having a power rating of 800kW, the inverter provides flexible scalability from 800kW to 9.6MW (single unit to 12 units in parallel). This results in great flexibility which covers various scenarios.The product's split modular design isolates critical components (IGBTs, capacitors) in the upper inverter module for quick field replacement. Operation and Maintenance (O&M) time is slashed to one hour per module swap—the easy O&M enables field engineers to perform quick replacements.With the AI-powered diagnostics function, the 1+X Modular Inverter provides real-time fault identification, eliminating manual troubleshooting and delays, accelerating repairs, and minimizing reliance on manpower.Enhanced Durability in Harsh ConditionsEngineered to be robust in harsh conditions such as scorching heat in the Middle East, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter integrates high-power-density semiconductors, a high-efficiency heat exchanger as well as a dual-cycle thermal management system to ensure optimized heat dissipation, maintaining stable operation without derating when the temperature reaches up to 52 degrees Celsius.Its IP66 protection construction provides resilience to extreme conditions. The sealed module, with internal components fully protected and using advanced heat dissipation techniques as well as self-cleaning air duct functions, will guarantee the high reliability of the inverter.Holistic AI-Driven DC-Side Safety Management System: Eliminating Fire RisksAddressing the industry's top challenge—most PV system faults originate in DC circuits. The DC faults may result in short-circuit, arcing, or even fire. The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter is providing a holistic AI-driven DC-side safety management system to solve the issue:Dual DC Arc Protection SystemWhen an arc fault is detected, the combiner box reliably disconnects the faulty circuit within 40 milliseconds, blocking fire risks at the source. Simultaneously, via inverter cluster control technology, other combiner boxes in the same block are synchronously shut down in tandem to prevent any fault contribution.Terminal Overheating Protection SystemA high-precision temperature sensor network is deployed to monitor inverter terminal temperatures in real-time. Upon detecting abnormal temperatures, the corresponding circuit is immediately disconnected, eliminating fire risks caused by poor electrical contact.Pioneering Grid-Forming TechnologyIn addition to installing energy storage systems, the grid-forming capability of the PV system is also critical to the stable operation of projects. Equipped with Sungrow's solar grid-forming technology, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter can reliably operate in diverse grid conditions. When facing grid fluctuations, the inverter enables equivalent inertia support within five milliseconds, rapidly stabilizing grid frequency. It withstands transient overvoltage up to 1.8 times the rated voltage which meets the highest industry benchmark and automatically adapts to both strong and weak grids, ensuring stable system operation under all grid conditions.Grid-forming can be used to provide power during plant construction and commissioning by forming a microgrid within or across several inverter blocks. This eliminates the need for diesel generators, accelerates the lead time of grid connection, and maximizes power generation for the lifecycle of the project. This technology was already applied in landmark projects including the Middle East and North America. For example, a 1GW project in the Middle East with this technology achieved grid connection 30 days ahead of schedule, generating 2.9 million USD in additional revenue, significantly reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).Energy storage is now essential in renewable power plants. Sungrow 1+X Modular Inverter 2.0 is compatible with both DC- and AC-coupled solar-plus-storage solutions, further increasing renewable energy utilization. The DC-coupled solution with this new product is more efficient and cost-effective, enabling an initial investment reduction of over 10% and system conversion efficiency enhanced by 5% compared to traditional AC-coupled solutions. The solution enables 100% grid-forming capability based on AC capacity, making it a solar-plus-storage generator.Furthermore, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter enables a significant CAPEX and OPEX slash by allowing compliance with more PV modules per string design, MPLC advanced communication technology, larger block designs, intelligent Medium Voltage disconnection, and more flexible O&M. Due to these functions, a 1GW solar plant can have cost savings of approximately 7.41 million USD."The 1+X 2.0 represents a paradigm shift for the utility-scale solar market," said Lee Zhang, Vice President at Sungrow. "The 1+X 2.0 represents a paradigm shift for the utility-scale solar market," said Lee Zhang, Vice President at Sungrow. "From deserts to mountains, it empowers our customers to push boundaries while delivering outstanding returns on investment. We're proud to drive the energy transition forward with solutions that marry innovation with sustainability," Zhang added.