ARI USA Delivers Precision and Reliability in Industrial Flow Control with Versatile STEVI® Pro Control Valve Series

Webster, TX - ARI-Armaturen USA, a leader in industrial fluid control solutions, proudly highlights the STEVI® Pro series, a high-performance control valve engineered for precise regulation of liquid and gaseous media in process engineering and plant construction. Designed for seamless integration with electric or pneumatic actuators, the STEVI® Pro series ensures optimal performance across a wide range of applications.



More Headlines Articles

The STEVI® Pro series offers enhanced versatility, now available in heat-resistant cast steel suitable for applications up to +530 °C and featuring butt weld ends for high-pressure scenarios up to 160 bar. Its optimized flow paths and characteristics guarantee high control accuracy, while the replaceable inner trim facilitates easy maintenance. To address noise concerns, the valve incorporates single or multi-stage perforated plugs for effective noise minimization.Safety and reliability are paramount in the STEVI® Pro design. The valve includes a blow-out protected spindle and offers an optional double-walled bellows for added security. A shaft-guided plug enhances stability, making the STEVI® Pro series a dependable choice for critical applications.The STEVI® Pro series is suitable for various industries, including energy, chemicals, oil and gas, food and beverages, and shipbuilding. It is adept at handling diverse flow media such as steam, hydrogen, heat transfer oil, water, oxygen, and ammonia. With nominal pressures ranging from PN 16 to PN 160 (DIN EN) and Class 150 to Class 600 (ANSI), and nominal diameters from DN 15 to DN 250 (DIN EN) and 1" to 8" (ANSI), the STEVI® Pro series is designed to meet a wide array of operational requirements.ARI-USA understands the importance of keeping operations running smoothly, which is why the company offers fast turnaround times to ensure customers receive the STEVI® Pro valves when they need them. With a commitment to reliability and efficiency, ARI-USA helps facilities maintain productivity without unnecessary delays.To learn more about STEVI® Pro control valves and ARI-Armaturen's comprehensive product offerings, visit www.ari-armaturen.com.###About ARI-ArmaturenKnown for its innovative products and commitment to quality, ARI-Armaturen is a leading provider of industrial fluid control solutions, specializing in valves, steam & condensate management systems, and engineered skid packages for a wide range of applications. Founded in 2002, ARI-Armaturen USA is headquartered in Houston, Texas to serve customers across North America, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With continually expanding facilities located in several US locations, ARI's exceptional customer service and large local inventory allows most in-stock items to ship within 24-48 hours.ARI's extensive product portfolio includes solutions tailored for industries such as power generation, HVAC, food and beverage processing, chemical manufacturing, and shipbuilding. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction, leveraging a strong distributor network to maintain relationships with project managers, engineers, and contractors. With a family-oriented company culture and a focus on sustainability, ARI-Armaturen continues to build on its reputation for reliability and engineering excellence.For more information, visit www.ari-armaturen.com.