Arnold Magnetic Technologies Announces New CEO, Effective March 31, 2025

Rochester, NY: Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation ("Arnold"), a leading global manufacturer of high-performance magnets, electric motors and precision thin metals, announces a significant leadership transition. Matthew Blake has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer effective March 31, 2025. Blake succeeds Dan Miller, who held the position for the past nine years.



More Headlines Articles

During his tenure, Dan Miller made substantial contributions to Arnold's growth and success. Under Miller's leadership, the company strengthened its position as a leading solutions provider, successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, and oversaw a recent facility relocation. Miller's strategic vision was instrumental in spearheading the launch of the world's strongest Samarium Cobalt magnet grade, RECOMA 35E, and instilling a culture that fosters teamwork, communication, and operational excellence.Matthew Blake brings his extensive global operations experience across various industrial end-markets to his new role as CEO. His career includes leadership positions at DwyerOmega, Alpha Packaging, Cleaver-Brooks, and ESAB Welding & Cutting Products. Blake holds a Master of Science in Engineering and Global Operations Management from Clarkson University, as well as an MBA from Webster University.As CEO, Blake will leverage his substantial industrial experience and strategic acumen to drive Arnold into its next stage of growth and innovation. His strong track record in driving expansion, operational excellence, and strategic execution positions him well to build upon the strong foundations laid by his predecessor."I'm thrilled for the privilege to lead the exceptional team at Arnold Magnetic Technologies as CEO," Blake states. "The opportunity to build on our rapid growth while partnering with customers to scale technology solutions that will reshape industries, is one I simply could not refuse. I was further impressed by the Company's remarkable 130-year history of innovating, engineering, and manufacturing world-class products with the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance."To ensure a smooth transition, Dan Miller will continue to serve in an advisory role until April 30, 2025.###About Arnold Magnetic TechnologiesBased in Rochester, NY with an operating history of over 130 years, Arnold is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets, including aerospace and defense, general industrial, motorsport, oil and gas, medical, and energy. From its Technology Center and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Thailand, and China, the company produces engineered magnetic assemblies in addition to high-performance permanent magnets, precision foil products, and highly loaded composites that are mission critical in motors, generators, sensors, and other systems and components. Based on its long-term relationships, the company has built a diverse and blue-chip customer base totaling more than 2,000 clients worldwide. For more information on Arnold, visit https://www.arnoldmagnetics.com.