CIRCOR Highlights IMO LB6D 3-Screw Pumps for Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) Boost Applications

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, announces its new IMO LB6D 3-screw pumps, ideal for use in oil and gas industry lease automatic custody transfer (LACT) applications. Built to last for LACT boost operations, the IMO LB6D pumps are engineered for maximum functional performance and the minimum of operating expenses.



More Headlines Articles

"We are excited about this new product introduction," said Chris Sahlman, CIRCOR vice president and general manager for Pumps Americas. "CIRCOR has a long legacy of providing robust heavy and medium gravity crude oil pipeline pumps with our IMO brand. The LB6D allows us to better serve the market on lighter crudes."With IMO LB6D three-screw pumps, LACT system builders and oil drillers have a pump they can rely on despite challenging crude oil viscosities and oil contaminants prevalent in harsh field conditions. The screw pumps offer high-pressure boost advantages, with boost oil pressure better than typical gear pump solutions. They also offer less downtime; new pump technology forms protective closures around contaminants, reducing or eliminating costly maintenance intervals experienced from direct wear on gear pumps. The IMO LB6D Series' wear resistance increases service life based on competitive laboratory accelerated wear testing."Advancements in CIRCOR technology has allowed us to develop a proprietary manufacturing process which extends the mean time between failure," said Kent Jackson, Sr. product manager. "Our new design greatly reduces our customers' operating life cycle costs."The IMO LB6B pumps feature thoughtful engineering, with surface hardness similar to ceramic in the housing bores and a silicon carbide mechanical seal design for limited distortion.IMO pumps are available for a very wide range of fluids, with viscosity from 1.5 to more than 100,000 centistoke (cSt) and temperatures ranging from 0 to 500oF. They are offered for flow rates from 2-3,300 gallons per minute and pressures up to 2,500 pounds per square gauge.To learn more about CIRCOR's pumps for LACT applications, please visit: https://pumps.circor.com/lact-applications#31076.###About CIRCOR International, Inc.CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the company's pump website at www.pumps.circor.com.