Fortress Power Launches eForce Training Course, Certifies Installers Nationwide

Philadelphia, PA - April 22, 2025: Fortress Power, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has officially launched its new online training course focused exclusively on the eForce Stackable Whole-Home ESS, the company's flagship high-capacity lithium battery system. Available now on Fortress Power's Training Portal, the course is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to properly install and commission eForce systems.



More Headlines Articles

This online course is dedicated exclusively to the Fortress Power eForce Stackable Whole-Home Energy Storage System, our powerful, scalable energy storage system designed for whole-home and commercial backup applications. Installers will gain in-depth knowledge of system components, installation procedures, wiring configurations, commissioning steps, and safety protocols specific to the eForce. Through detailed video tutorials and practical guidance, this course ensures participants are fully equipped to deliver fast, efficient, and code-compliant eForce installations."With the eForce now powering homes and businesses across the country, we created this course to ensure installers are fully prepared to deploy the system with confidence," said Matthew Daniel, Technical Trainer at Fortress Power. "This training not only helps avoid common installation mistakes but also empowers dealers and installers to stand out as certified experts in energy storage."Installer Benefits:• Gain full certification to install and commission the Fortress Power eForce battery system• Receive a downloadable certificate and certification badge for marketing and branding• Get access to possible exclusive certified installer discounts• Share your certification on LinkedIn to boost professional visibility• Request a Certified Installer Kit with tools, merch, and moreThe course consists of 16 in-depth lessons, ranging from system sizing and hardware installation to firmware updates and advanced inverter programming. Lessons are self-paced and mobile-friendly, making it easy for busy professionals to complete training on their schedule.Installers interested in becoming certified can enroll in the free course today at training.fortresspower.com.