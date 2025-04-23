RESPONDENT Project Concludes: Advancing AI-Driven Energy Forecasting for a Resilient Future

● The RESPONDENT project successfully integrated AI-driven forecasting with European space technologies to enhance grid stability and energy security.



● RESPONDENT's innovations contribute to the EU Green Deal by improving the resilience and reliability of renewable energy sources.● The project's research findings and tools developed will continue to benefit policymakers, industry stakeholders, and researchers beyond the project's completion.Athens, 24th April 2025 - The RESPONDENT project, a Horizon Europe initiative aimed at strengthening Europe's energy transition and security, has successfully concluded after two-and-a-half years of research and development and will officially finish at the end of April, 2025. Managed by the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA), RESPONDENT has leveraged AI-driven forecasting algorithms and European space technologies with the aim of optimising renewable energy integration and the strengthening of grid stability across Europe and beyond.Through collaboration among eight partner organisations across three European countries, RESPONDENT has delivered significant advancements in energy forecasting and grid monitoring. The project's key innovations include advanced power generation and power demand forecasting modules, as well as its real-time grid synchronisation module to ensure smooth energy distribution. Taken together, these three modules formed the RESPONDENT solution suite, helping to balance supply and demand variables, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and to reinforce Europe's energy security and resilience.Throughout its duration, RESPONDENT has sought to continually engage with industry stakeholders, policymakers, and researchers to ensure the project's outcomes contribute to real-world energy security challenges. The project's findings have been shared through scientific publications, industry workshops, and strategic collaborations with other EU-funded initiatives.Although the project is ending, RESPONDENT's research and technologies will remain accessible to stakeholders and end-users, providing valuable insights into managing renewable energy variability and strengthening grid resilience. As Europe continues to advance its clean energy transition, RESPONDENT's legacy will endure through its contributions to smarter, more efficient energy forecasting.For more information about RESPONDENT, the project's pilot demonstrations, and to find out how the project's solutions contribute to the ambitions of the EU Green Deal, visit https://respondent-project.eu/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.ENDSNotes to EditorFor further details, please contact:Media enquiries: Mr Ben Moore, EU Project Manager and RESPONDENT Communication and Dissemination Manager, Carr Communications: bmoore@carrcommunications.ieScientific and Technical enquiries: Dr. Ane Miren Flórez Tapia, Associate Researcher and RESPONDENT Scientific and Technical Manager, Vicomtech: amflorez@vicomtech.orgTechnical enquiries: Ms. Effie Makri, VP of Research and Innovation and RESPONDENT Project Coordinator, Future Intelligence: emakri@f-in.euAbout RESPONDENT:RESPONDENT is a Horizon Europe project focused on enhancing the integration of renewable energy sources into Europe's power grids through the utilisation of European space technology and managed by the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) on behalf of the European Commission. The project brings together leading experts and organisations to drive forward the EU's renewable energy agenda.RESPONDENT has received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 101082355.