TOSS Machine Components Inc. Revolutionizes Battery Packaging with Advanced Impulse Heat Sealing Technology

TOSS Machine Components, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of impulse heat sealing components and supplies, is transforming battery packaging across industries with its impulse heat sealing technology.



The surge in demand for EVs and battery-powered devices has created unique challenges in battery packaging. As battery technology evolves, more batteries are being built directly into the devices they power, demanding contoured shapes that maximize space efficiency. TOSS' impulse heat sealing technology is ideally suited to meet these emerging needs, adapting to complex shapes while ensuring a secure and reliable seal.At the core of TOSS' heat sealing systems is its PIREG technology, providing unmatched precision and control. By measuring the temperature of the heat seal band 60 times per second, PIREG heat seal controllers ensure consistent, uniform heat seals, minute by minute, day by day, and year after year. This high level of control is essential in applications where safety is paramount, such as in EV batteries. The PIREG C2-220 temperature controller from TOSS ensures consistent and uniform sealing cycles. This model features Ethernet/IP controls that directly interface with Ethernet/IP PLCs for real-time feedback, while also providing a full set of terminals for analog PLC connections. The controller can be fully controlled by either analog PLCs or Ethernet/IP PLCs, offering flexibility in automation setups. To ensure adaptability to specific heat sealing applications and plant design, a wide range of compatible accessories and peripheral devices are available, optimizing the PIREG temperature controllers for various operational needs.TOSS' sealing systems can scale to accommodate parts both large and small, in any shape, ensuring consistent, reliable seals for a wide range of applications. TOSS systems also offer validation capabilities, allowing users to monitor temperature with high resolution and ensure the sealing process functions as intended.Impulse heat sealing offers significant advantages over other sealing technologies such as constant heat sealing. While constant heat sealing requires continuous heating of the tooling, consuming large amounts of energy, impulse heat sealing only requires heat for the heating portion of the heat sealing cycle, making it far more energy-efficient. Additionally, TOSS' seal and cut technology streamlines manufacturing by enabling simultaneous sealing and cutting of films, eliminating excess tooling and reducing process steps. If a seal and cut application is not needed, TOSS offers a wide variety of other band profiles and can make heat seal bands in an endless number of shapes and sizes.For more information about TOSS Machine Components' battery sealing capabilities or to discuss how the technology can be integrated into your manufacturing process, please contact sales@tossheatseal.com or visit https://www.tossheatseal.com/.###About TOSS Machine Components Inc.TOSS Machine Components, Inc. is the leading manufacturer and distributor of impulse heat sealing components and supplies for a variety of impulse heat seal applications. The Optimum Sealing System - known as TOSS Technology - uses the resistance of the heat sealing element itself to calculate and monitor temperature and eliminates the errors that are inherent in thermocouple placement and attachment. Contact our expert team of application engineers at sales@tossheatseal.com for support and a custom-designed impulse heat sealing system for unique applications. Connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.