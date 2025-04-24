LIGHTWEIGHT SOLAR PIONEER IN LANDMARK TESCO WATFORD EXTRA PROJECT

London; Thursday 24th April, 2025; Solivus, a pioneering developer of lightweight, flexible solar solutions, has been awarded the contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of PV solar systems for Tesco's Watford Extra store.



The six-week project, will see close to 750 lightweight solar panels mounted by Solivus on the rooftop of the 80,000 sq ft Watford store.In the first year alone, the solar installation is expected to generate 339,506 kWh of electricity, delivering significant carbon savings. Using Solivus modelling, it is estimated that the installation will generate 10 percent of the store's annual electricity requirements, reducing reliance on grid electricity.The project forms part of Tesco's wider commitment to installing solar panels on 100 of its large stores across the UK, helping increase the proportion of renewable electricity that comes from direct sourcing. .Commenting on the collaboration, Bianca Samarakoon, Group Head of Energy at Tesco said:"Working with innovative suppliers is key to unlocking some of the challenges we face on our journey to net zero.Our partnership with Solivus will allow us to use lightweight solar panels where traditional solar isn't feasible, helping us to move closer to our goal of carbon neutrality across our own operations by 2035."Solivus was awarded the contract on account of its pioneering lightweight solar technology systems, which provide an ideal solution for buildings with roof weight limitations.Like many commercial properties, many of Tesco's existing buildings encounter structural challenges such as weight restrictions making traditional rooftop installations impractical. As part of its decarbonisation drive, Solivus' innovative, lightweight solution will enable Tesco to overcome these constraints and integrate solar self-generation more effectively and efficiently.Renewable energy is seen as a crucial element in the UK's plans to achieve net zero by 2050.Jo Parker-Swift, CEO and founder of Solivus adds: "It's now well understood that for the UK to achieve net zero by 2050 requires an unprecedented level of investment in clean energy. This project follows Solivus delivering on several major commercial premises such as stadiums and airports. Clients choose Solivus due to our innovative and straightforward client centred approach. We are super proud and excited to play a role in supporting Tesco's pioneering clean energy transition and hope it may serve as a blueprint for further stores and the wider retail market."Tesco is the latest of a number of major names to partner with Solivus this year in a bid to decarbonise, maximise the solar self-generation opportunity and reduce grid reliance including bp, Balfour Beatty, Farnborough Airport and Astute Electronics.For further information please visit: https://www.solivus.com/