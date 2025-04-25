Hammond Power Solutions Appoints McAuliffe Sales as New Representative

GUELPH, ON ( April 21, 2025) -- Guelph, Ontario -Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with McAuliffe Sales, a leading manufacturer representative agency. McAuliffe Sales will represent HPS in Indiana, and Kentucky, expanding HPS's market reach and enhancing customer support in these geographies.



With over 50 years of industry experience, McAuliffe Sales is dedicated to bringing power, safety, and efficiency to industrial and commercial projects. The agency prides itself on providing top-tier sales, marketing, and customer support services. McAuliffe's knowledgeable specification sales team offers technical expertise and consultative support to ensure products adhere to industry standards, regulatory requirements, and project-specific needs."McAuliffe Sales has a strong and versatile sales team," said David Kinsella, Chief Commercial Officer. "Their ability to reach different markets and provide consistent support makes them a great partner for HPS. Our customers will benefit from McAuliffe's local expertise, and exceptional and consistent customer service.Kinsella continued, "McAuliffe Sales brings experience in a variety of industries, including automotive, waste and water treatment, power generation, steel, and more. This partnership will enable HPS to focus on specific markets, providing tailored solutions to meet their unique needs.ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS" or the "Company") enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.Hammond Power Solutions - Energizing Our World