Natural Power supports Ardian in its acquisition of Akuo Energy

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider Natural Power has provided technical due diligence and advisory services on behalf of Ardian, one of the world's leading private equity firms, for its acquisition of Akuo Energy, a leading independent power producer specialising in renewable energy, and its project portfolio.

The portfolio includes a mix of solar, wind, storage and hybrid projects located across Europe, Latin America, and the USA.



More Headlines Articles

The project was led by Natural Power France, and due to the scale and nature of the portfolio, was supported by Natural Power's UK and US teams, along with multiple local partners assisting with the review of some country-specific aspects.Axelle Foix, Senior Due Diligence and project manager at Natural Power said: "We're proud to have supported Ardian on this landmark acquisition. The portfolio is exceptionally diverse in terms of geography, technology and development stage, which made this a complex and rewarding project. Our international team, led from France and supported by colleagues in the UK, US and local markets, delivered a thorough and collaborative technical review across the operational and development assets.It's a great example of our ability to bring together global expertise and local insight to support high-impact renewable investments."