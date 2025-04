The Power of the FranklinWH aPower 2 Battery

Virtue Solar, a trusted solar installer based in Charlottesville, VA, is excited to share their latest blog post reviewing the FranklinWH aPower 2 battery. After installing several aPower 2 units in the Richmond area, Virtue Solar offers real-world insights into how this new battery is helping homeowners take control of their energy needs.



With aand, the aPower 2 can power an entire home—including big appliances like central air conditioning—without skipping a beat. For homes that need even more backup power, the system can be expanded up toThe aPower 2 works seamlessly with most residential solar systems (new or existing), whether using microinverters or string inverters, and it plays nicely with generators too. Virtue Solar's team also points to how easy the system is to install and manage, thanks to the intuitive FranklinWH app and the Smart Circuits module, which lets homeowners prioritize critical loads during an outage.Built with safe, long-lastingbattery technology, and backed by a, the aPower 2 offers both peace of mind and serious staying power. The blog notes that while the system is a little larger than some competitors, its performance and reliability more than make up for it.Virtue Solar is a certified installer of FranklinWH , and offers the aPower 2 to homeowners that want whole-home battery backup in Virginia . Homeowners interested in learning more can get a free solar and battery quote to see if the aPower 2 is the right fit for their home.