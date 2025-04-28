BISON® TO SHOWCASE CUTTING-EDGE REGENERATIVE BLOWER TECHNOLOGY AT BIOGAS AMERICAS 2025

KENT, OHIO - Bison®, a leader in innovative air-moving technologies and a strong advocate for advancing renewable energy production, will showcase its cutting-edge ROTRON® Chemical Processing (CP) and Environmental (EN) Regenerative Blowers at Biogas Americas 2025, April 28-30, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Bison® invites visitors to booth #1008 to experience firsthand how robust and versatile regenerative blower technology is revolutionizing biogas collection and movement in agricultural and environmental applications.



More Headlines Articles

Regenerative blower technology offers a simple yet sophisticated design, providing a compact, non-contact solution that outperforms traditional positive displacement rotary lobe blowers in biogas digester applications. These benefits include improved safety, reliable and consistent performance, exceptional durability, and quieter operation.Safety: By eliminating metal-to-metal contact—a common problem with rotary lobe blowers--the risk of sparking is minimized, which is crucial when handling highly flammable biogas, thus preventing combustion and explosion.Consistent Performance: Regenerative blowers excel at maintaining steady flow rates despite fluctuating system conditions, a critical feature for anaerobic digesters where stable pressure is essential.Durability and Longevity: The non-contact design enhances resilience against particulates commonly found in biogas, which can cause wear in other blower designs. Such durability is vital for maintaining efficiency and extending the equipment's lifespan.Compact Size: The highly efficient regenerative action enables each rotation to generate pressures or vacuums comparable to those produced by significantly larger multi-stage or positive displacement blowers.Low Maintenance: With fewer components, regenerative blowers are not only more durable but also easier to maintain - with no need for oil or filter replacements, they are virtually maintenance-free.Learn more about how regenerative blower technology can enhance your biogas system compared to traditional positive displacement/rotary lobe blowers.Bison's ROTRON CP and EN Regenerative Blowers stand out in the biogas market with their unique features. These blowers are specifically engineered to handle the challenges of biogas collection from sources such as farms, landfills, and lagoons, furthering Bison's mission to promote sustainable energy practices.Why ROTRON CP & EN Regenerative Blowers are the Best ChoiceMade in the USA at an ISO-9001-certified state-of-the-art facility in Whitsett, NC.Superior corrosion resistance through aluminum construction and the proprietary Chem Tough™ process.Advanced leakage prevention is achieved with Bison® Lo-Leak™ and double-faced carbon seal options.Explosion-proof motors rated for Class 1, Division 1, Group D areas, making them the safest in the market.Long life exceeding 25,000 hours -- virtually maintenance-free operation.Quiet operations to reduce distractions, improving comfort and well-being for animals and staff."Our ROTRON CP and EN Regenerative Blowers are transforming the biogas industry. Their simple, compact, and non-contacting design provides significant safety, performance, and longevity advantages for biogas applications," states Neil Lynch, Senior Applications Engineer for Bison. "We're not just supplying products; we're advocating for a cleaner, more sustainable future through our innovative technologies."To encourage exploration of these advancements, Bison will offer custom quotes and a limited-time-show discount on blowers purchased during Biogas Americas 2025. This exclusive offer provides an excellent opportunity for biogas engineers to upgrade their systems with industry-leading technology at a reduced cost.Visit booth #1008 at Biogas Americas 2025 to explore how Bison's innovative ROTRON CP and EN Regenerative Blower technology is 'Mooooving biogas' forward, elevating biogas projects and contributing to the growth of renewable energy production.To learn more about ROTRON biogas blowers, visit Bison's webpage.ABOUT Bison®For more than 100 years, Bison®, an AMETEK business, has helped customers differentiate their products by developing robust, flexible and durable motors, blowers, and pumps under the brand names - Bison® Gear Motors, Lamb® Vacuum Motors, Nautilair® Combustion Blowers, Prestolite Motors Brushed DC Motors, ROTRON® Regenerative Blowers, ROTRON® Transportation and Windjammer® Brushless Blowers.Bison® engineers thrive on technical challenges and provide customers with collaborative, customizable and optimized fluid-moving, fractional and integral horsepower solutions.Bison® has worldwide sales representative support, research and manufacturing facilities in North America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Kent, Ohio.Bison® is a business of AMETEK - a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $7.0 billion.