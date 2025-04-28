Diving into the European PV Market at Intersolar Europe 2025 - Joint Forces for Solar Hosts 15th Edition of PV Briefing and Networking Forum in Munich

Bonn. April 28, 2025. Intersolar Europe 2025 is right around the corner. From May 7-9, 2025 the exhibition will bring the European solar PV industry to Munich, Germany as part of The smarter E Europe 2025 once again, with 1,450 exhibitors and 1,800 suppliers expected to attend. As part of the Intersolar Forum, Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) is returning for the 15th instalment of its "PV Briefing & Networking Forum Europe" on May 8, 2025.



More Headlines Articles

The German solar market continues to grow, with +17 GWdc installed in 2024 and the cumulative capacity coming in at +100 GWdc by the end of the year, according to EUPD Research. Of the +17 GWdc installed in 2024, the slight majority was added in the C&I segment (~46%) followed closely by residential (~42%). Installations in the German utility segment came in at ~12% of all the new installations. In terms of cumulative PV installations, three federal states are leading the charge: Over 50% of the total installed capacity is installed in Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia. On a global scale, Germany joined the triple digit market clubs regarding installation volume and was ranked 3rd with regard to cumulative PV capacity, following after China and the United States. Furthermore, Germany installed +3 GW of new solar PV in only the first three months of 2025, showing the steady pace of PV development during Q1-2025. The drivers behind this growth of the German PV market, as well as leaders and innovators from across Europe, will be represented on the show floor and exhibition program at Intersolar Europe 2025.Important players will have valuable networking and learning opportunities within the 105,500 sqm of exhibition space at Intersolar Europe and connect with the 110,000+ visitors that are expected at The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The Intersolar Forum will once again provide ample space for knowledge-exchange. Situated in Hall A3 at Booth A3.150, the forum will offer visitors a wide range of keynote presentations and best-practice examples on the latest topics and trends lead by industry experts.At the 14th Joint Forces for Solar PV Briefing & Networking Forum 2024. © EUPD GroupReturning for the fifteenth time, Joint Forces for Solar will be hosting its "PV Briefing and Networking Forum Europe" in the Intersolar Forum framework on May 8, 2025 at 01:00 PM. The session will equip attendees with important, in-depth insights into emerging technological solutions, innovations, strategies and best practices by industry members such as Dyness, Solinteg, LichtBlick, Enershare, Hanersun, SwissWatt One AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Inc., Malta, Kowint Energy, Tecloman, and CESC. Their experts are going to provide valuable input on the current state of the European solar PV market and how to navigate it successfully, and the session is created to foster connections between like-minded peers. In addition to hosting the event, the JF4S team will contribute to the Intersolar Forum with their colleagues from EUPD Research by moderating further sessions on PPAs in European PV, Hybrid PV Power Plants and smart energy management with combination PV-storage-heat pump-charging stations, as well as the Intersolar AWARDs & The smarter E Finalists 2025.About Intersolar Europe:As the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, Intersolar Europe demonstrates the enormous vitality of the solar market. For more than 30 years, it has been providing a networking opportunity for the key players - from manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to installers, service providers, project developers, planners and start-ups - all under the motto "Connecting Solar Business". It focuses on the latest trends, developments and business models. For the next edition, there will be 1,450 exhibitors on an exhibition space of 105,500 sqm. Intersolar Europe will take place from May 7-9, 2025 as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München.About Joint Forces for Solar:Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) is a global solar alliance of industry stakeholders ranging from multinational corporations to industry associations and local installation companies who partner in the mission to expand the use of solar technologies at the global, regional and local level and establish a vibrant renewable and clean energy industry. Founded in 2009, the JF4S have grown to be the leading global business and knowledge platform and enabler. Partners benefit from comprehensive support to maximize their brand visibility, connect with other stakeholders and further establish solar energy.