Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 Batteries Now on OpenSolar

MILWAUKEE, WI (April 30, 2025) - The SimpliPHI 6.6 stackable batteries from Briggs & Stratton are now featured on OpenSolar's leading solar design, sales and project management software that is free-of-charge for solar professionals.



"Having our new SimpliPHI 6.6 storage system on OpenSolar allows us to connect with more than 25,000 solar electrification professionals who are actively designing and quoting energy storage solutions," says Sequoya Cross, vice president of energy storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "OpenSolar provides installers with best practices for integrating solar and energy storage into a cohesive proposal. Plus, it answers a common homeowner question by accurately modeling a system's future return on investment."Introduced last year, the Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries feature a number of advances that make installation easier. They have self-guiding RapidStak™ connectors that integrate power and communications into a single point without wires or DIP switches. The batteries simply stack on top of one another and click into place, making installation easier and more efficient. Assembling a stack of three can be done in five minutes or less.They are IP65 rated so they can be installed indoors or outdoors with no additional cabinets required. They can be ground- or wall-mounted inside a garage, shed, utility closet or basement or outside on an exterior wall. Plus, the flexibility of using one, two or three batteries per stack means the system can fit into compact spaces.Photo caption: Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries are IP65 rated so they can be installed indoors or outdoors with no additional cabinets requiredIn addition, the SimpliPHI 6.6 has full closed-loop integration with leading inverters for advanced communication and broad non-communicating compatibility with any 48V lithium-supporting inverter.Tested and certified to the most stringent standards, the SimpliPHI 6.6 battery is UL 1642, UL 1973, UN 3480 and UN DOT 38.3 certified and has gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing. In 2024, it secured its UL 9540 Edition 3 certification as a standalone DC ESS and recently passed the earthquake vibration test (GR-63-CORE, Issue 5. Section 4.4.1) conducted by Element U.S. Space & Defense.The SimpliPHI 6.6 battery has a 10-year limited warranty and is guaranteed to retain 75% capacity after 10 years.1 Plus, SimpliPHI batteries are backed by Briggs & Stratton's 117 years of experience in power solutions.For more information on products from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com.###About Briggs & StrattonBriggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.1 See operator's manual or energy.briggsandstratton.com for complete warranty details. Briggs & Stratton has a policy of continuous product improvement and reserves the right to modify its specifications at any time and without prior notice Please visit energy.briggsandstratton.com for the latest information.About OpenSolarOpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering - the world's first entirely free-to-use design, sales and project management platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar's end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services.Instead of charging a licensing fee, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its hardware and finance partners. By using OpenSolar, installers can avoid expensive software costs and instead invest money into their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit opensolar.com.