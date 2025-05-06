BlueWave Announces Leadership Transition

BlueWave, a leading solar and energy storage developer, owner, and operator in the Northeast U.S., announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sean Finnerty, a highly respected leader in the renewable energy industry, as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective May 1, 2025. Mr. Finnerty succeeds Trevor Hardy who will step down as longtime Co-Founder and CEO.



More Headlines Articles

Mr. Hardy led BlueWave through impressive growth since joining as a Co-Founder in 2012 and becoming CEO in 2014, including strategic expansion into new markets, agrivoltaics and energy storage and the company's sale to Axium Infrastructure in 2022. BlueWave is profoundly grateful to him, his leadership and his outstanding contributions to the company's mission over the last 13 years.Mr. Finnerty brings extensive experience in developing, building, and operating renewable energy assets. He joins the company to help define and execute BlueWave's strategic plan for long-term growth, prioritizing its mission-driven roots. He joins BlueWave after 25 years at Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), where he most recently served as President of the Renewable Power team. His exceptional leadership drove growth, fostered strong stakeholder relationships, and established a culture of innovation. He guided the development and monetization of significant renewable energy assets, including 2 GW of operating wind and solar. He previously held roles at the US Generating Company/PG&E National Energy Group, as well as the Massachusetts State Senate, managing legislative lobbying and communications with state agencies around energy, environmental, and infrastructure issues. At BlueWave, he will work closely with the Board of Directors and management team to foster a high-performance culture, operational excellence, and a strategic roadmap for the future."As BlueWave continues to transition to long-term asset ownership, Sean's builder mindset and proven track record of leadership is a natural fit for the organization," said Thierry Vandal, President, Axium Infrastructure US Inc. "His deep expertise in renewable energy and genuine passion for building high-performing teams and fostering a collaborative culture will be instrumental as BlueWave continues to grow and align on its strategic vision, and we are eager to start working with him. I would also like to thank Trevor for his significant contribution to the company and its pioneering mission over many years, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.""BlueWave has established itself as a flourishing business built with vision and dedication to developing a more resilient clean energy future for all," said Finnerty. "The company is at a pivotal inflection point as it expands and commercializes its portfolio of agrivoltaics, community solar, and battery storage projects. I'm proud to be joining this industry-leading team and to build upon this legacy, bringing BlueWave into its next chapter of growth and innovation."Mr. Finnerty holds a Master's degree in Business from Suffolk University and a Bachelor's degree in Resource Economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He will join the BlueWave team at its headquarters in Boston.About BlueWaveBlueWave's mission is to protect our planet by transforming access to renewable energy. As a pioneering renewable energy company that develops and owns solar and battery storage projects, BlueWave has a long track record of success and is developing several gigawatts of solar and battery storage projects throughout the United States to ensure our grid is reliable and efficient in a clean energy future.BlueWave is proud to be a certified B Corp, recognized by B Labs as "Best for the World" in Governance and was awarded Member Company of the Year by the Solar Energy Business Association of New England.About Axium Infrastructure Inc.Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had over C$11.5 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, as well as approximately C$2.0 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 265 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.