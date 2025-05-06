Natural Power appoints HSEQ Director

Ewan joins from Balfour Beatty where he was latterly Head of Health, Safety and Wellbeing in Scotland.



Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "Ewan is an accomplished, results-orientated health and safety professional with a hands-on, pragmatic approach. His extensive experience in delivering strategies for high-profile, complex building and civil engineering projects puts him in a solid position to lead our strong HSEQ culture and the on-going delivery of these business-critical practices. We welcome him to the team."With more than 20 years of experience in the health and safety profession, Ewan works through all levels of the role to provide an anchor to influence and drive change through leadership, connection, commitment and creating a sense of team.Ewan Park, HESQ Director, said: "Health, safety, environment, wellbeing and quality aren't just business responsibilities - they're the foundation of a resilient, forward-thinking future. As I step into my role as HSEQ Director at Natural Power, first and foremost I'm committed to looking after our people and embracing new technologies to drive HSEQ excellence and innovation across all the sectors in which we work."Ewan is joined by Kirsty MacLean, who joins from Shell, and has been appointed as HSE Manager.The health, safety and mental and physical well-being of staff, and those who work with Natural Power, is a top priority.