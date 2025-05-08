Powin Raises the Bar with Pod Max: More Power, More Capacity, Same Footprint

PORTLAND, OR - May 7, 2025 - Powin LLC, a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator, today unveiled the Pod Max, the company's most powerful and energy-dense product to date. Delivering 6.26 MWh of capacity in the same 20-foot liquid-cooled container as previous models, the Pod Max offers a 25% increase in energy density over Powin's standard 5 MWh system— driving down total system costs and maximizing long-term value.



Designed with efficiency in mind, Pod Max reduces on-site work time, requiring less cabling and fewer connections per megawatt-hour. This results in faster deployment, easier installation, and lower long-term maintenance requirements."Pod Max is the culmination of our relentless focus on performance, deployment costs, and scalability," said Himanshu Khurana, Chief Technology Officer at Powin. "By delivering higher energy density in the same proven form factor, Pod Max enables our customers to deploy more powerful systems with a lower total cost of ownership. This product represents the next evolution of our mission to optimize energy storage at every level of the system."Key Features of the Pod Max include:6.26 MWh capacity in a 20-foot liquid-cooled enclosure25% increase in energy density over Powin's standard 5 MWh unitSignificant reduction in on-site work time due to simplified cabling and fewer containersStreamlined commissioning and optimized O&M over system lifetimeAt the heart of every Pod Max is Powin's advanced StackOS™ platform—a fully integrated software suite that combines an Energy Management System (EMS), Battery Management System (BMS), and Thermal Management System (TMS) into a single, intelligent control layer. This integration enables real-time monitoring and control down to the cell level, ensuring industry-leading system availability, optimal performance, and built-in safety.The Pod Max marks a major milestone in Powin's commitment to advancing compact, high-performance storage solutions that strengthen grid resilience, enhance efficiency, and accelerate the transition to a new energy future. Purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of grid operators, utilities, and developers, it offers a flexible and future-ready platform that combines robust technology with scalable architecture to support a wide range of use cases and deployment environments.ABOUT POWIN, LLC (POWIN)Powin is a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator on a mission to become the world's most trusted energy storage provider, enabling clean and reliable energy. With data-driven software controls, proven hardware, and experienced end-to-end project execution, Powin delivers scalable systems tailored to meet the needs of modern energy demand. Supported by a globally diversified, ethically sourced supply chain, Powin bolsters energy distribution to alleviate grid congestion, reduce costs, and strengthen aging infrastructure. Relentlessly focused on innovation and lasting value, Powin optimizes energy management, mitigates risk, and ensures predictable energy throughout the lifetime of its projects.