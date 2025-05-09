Intersolar 2025 - Kseng Solar Shines with All-Scenario Solar Solutions, Driving Energy Transition in Germany and Beyond

From May 7-9, Kseng Solar made a strong appearance at Intersolar Europe 2025, with its latest range of solar racking and energy storage solutions, tailored to meet the growing demands of residential, commercial&industrial, and utility-scale solar applications in Europe.

From May 7-9, Kseng Solar made a strong appearance at Intersolar Europe 2025, one of the world's largest and most influential exhibitions in the solar industry, held in Munich, Germany. At the expo, Kseng Solar showcased its latest range of solar racking and energy storage solutions, tailored to meet the growing demands of residential, commercial&industrial, and utility-scale solar applications in Europe.



Attracting significant interest from on-site attendees, Kseng Solar's comprehensive product lineup included the KST Solar Tracker, Solar Carport, Roof Solar Mount, Ground Solar Mount, Easy Solar Bracket/Kit, etc. Backed by multiple successful projects, all showcased products have been extensively proven across Europe. Notably, Kseng's Tile Roof Solar Mount has already obtained ETN certification.As Europe faces urgent energy challenges, governments across the region have implemented a series of policies to accelerate the energy transition. In response, Kseng Solar has strengthened its local presence by establishing a branch and office in the Netherlands, reinforcing its commitment to providing quick delivery and localized support to clients within the region.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production systems, Kseng Solar will continue to deepen its localization in Europe and deliver more efficient and reliable solar racking and energy storage solutions, supporting Europe's journey toward a carbon-neutral future.