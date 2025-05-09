OMCO Solar - Celebrating Project 100

Phoenix, AZ, April 8, 2025 - OMCO Solar, America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solar solutions, is pleased to announce the celebration of Project 100 with industry partners Coldwell Solar and Sunstall. This announcement comes on the heels of completing 100 projects of solar energy together across both fixed-tilt and tracker projects.



Over the past six years, OMCO Solar, Sunstall, and Coldwell Solar have successfully deployed solar installations across various terrains. The completed projects span a range of applications, demonstrating the versatility and reliability of OMCO Solar's factory-direct mounting and tracker solutions. From distributed generation and solar farming projects to utility-scale installations, this partnership continues to play a pivotal role in advancing solar energy adoption for utility, commercial, industrial, and agribusiness customers."This milestone of 100 projects signifies a powerful synergy between Sunstall, OMCO, and Coldwell Solar. We have proven that by working together, we can overcome challenges and deliver exceptional results. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to lead the solar revolution," says Helge Biernath, President and CEO of Sunstall."Consistency is key to this partnership. No matter the project location, team of crew members, or unique system design, all three companies are very dependable," adds Tom Forman, General Superintendent of Coldwell Solar. "Looking to the next 100 projects, Coldwell Solar will continue to enable this partnership's effective collaboration at every stage when delivering the highest quality for our collective customers."Project 100 wouldn't be possible without a commitment to the long-term partnership that supports the entirety of clients' project portfolios. OMCO Solar's "Manufacturing power now yours" standard stems from the flexibility a factory-direct domestic supply chain offers with the deep industry experience to provide solutions for every solar project need and scale. Their ability to manufacture and deliver on time with the shortest lead times in the industry sets them apart as a premier solar racking and tracker provider."Each partner takes an active role and interest in the other, while working together to develop shared success and an opportunity to work together on new and upcoming projects," says Jo Ann Dean, Senior Project Manager for OMCO Solar. "When all parties commit to this approach, you're giving each other a competitive edge as the team works seamlessly and without conflict."As OMCO Solar, Sunstall, and Coldwell Solar celebrate this milestone, they remain dedicated to driving progress in the renewable energy sector. With a shared vision of sustainability and innovation, the companies look ahead to even greater accomplishments in the future as they grow solar together.About Coldwell SolarFounded in 1986, Coldwell Solar, Inc. offers superior standards of professionalism and integrity in the building of long-lasting solar installations that provide the highest energy output with significant savings on energy costs. Transparency and ongoing service support for commercial, industrial, and agribusiness customers - coupled with integrity in all of the company's work - is the bedrock of Coldwell Solar's business values. Highly skilled energy experts bring unmatched power system engineering and project management experience from the solar, construction, and energy management industries. A significant part of that expertise is the result of the company's history of innovation in design, engineering, and construction.