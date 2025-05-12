Natural Power creates UK’s largest independent green energy control room

The new ControlCentre marks a significant milestone in Natural Power's mission to support the UK's clean energy transition and is already playing a critical role in delivering the country's 2030 renewable energy targets.



More Headlines Articles

Chris Stark, Head of Mission Control for Clean Power 2030, who prepared a video message to mark the official opening, said: "Natural Power is a wonderful success story, the poster child really for how renewables can anchor the growth of an international company. It has helped me, and others, who are trying to advance the arguments and the case for a cleaner energy system to grow the economy sustainably and to tackle the climate crisis, but also to bring us more secure energy supplies here in the UK."Thank you for everything that you're doing. Keep pushing that ambition!"ControlCentre: scaling up for the futureOriginally launched in 2008, Natural Power's ControlCentre is now in its third iteration. This multi-million-pound upgrade increases capacity, enhances IT resilience, and expands operational capability across a range of technologies, including onshore and offshore wind, solar and battery energy storage.ControlCentre vital statistics:• Controls management of 11.5 GW of renewable energy assets• Supporting 35% of the UK's onshore wind capacity• Oversight of 4.1 GW of offshore and OFTO projects• Handling 20% of the UK's battery storage capacity• Processing more than 155,000 calls and issuing 76,000 instructions to the National Grid annuallyBacked by funding from South of Scotland Enterprise, the investment also included the expansion of a fully operational disaster recovery facility in Dumfries, ensuring 24/7 continuity and greater resilience for all managed assets.Delivering jobs and innovation in rural ScotlandThe ControlCentre currently employs 29 staff, with five new roles planned in the next three years — a clear example of how major renewable infrastructure can be built and operated in rural areas, delivering high-quality, sustainable jobs in support of the UK's green economy.Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "We've built a team and facility that's not just keeping pace with the growth in renewables — it's helping drive that growth. This re-launch reinforces our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and Scotland's role in delivering a net zero future for the UK."