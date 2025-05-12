Natural Power opens new Dublin office to support expansion in Ireland

The new office was officially opened by Ambassador Aslak Brun, the Norwegian Ambassador to Ireland, with supporting remarks provided by Thomas Jebsen, a member of the Natural Power UK Board, and Ciaran Farrell, Country Director for Natural Power Ireland.



Ambassador Brun, said: "Norway and Ireland share high ambitions for the green transition."Natural Power has roots both in Norway and Ireland, and I am proud to open the new office in Dublin. It is my hope that the new facilities will contribute to accelerating renewable energy in Ireland and beyond."The opening was attended by members of Natural Power Ireland's team, alongside clients, collaborators, and partners from across the renewable energy industry.Located in the busy business district of Sandyford, South Dublin, the new office offers increased space to accommodate Natural Power's growing team and expanding service lines. The upgraded facilities include enhanced meeting and collaboration spaces designed to support client interaction, teamwork, and innovation, as well as dedicated EV charging points, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainability.Ciaran Farrell, said: "This move reflects our long-term commitment to the Irish market. We've grown steadily here throughout the past 12 years, and this new space enables us to continue that journey — building out our team, deepening relationships with clients, and helping to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects across Ireland."The new Dublin office signals Natural Power's intent to increase headcount, diversify its service offering, and play a leading role in Ireland's energy transition. The company sees Ireland as a key growth market and is investing in the people and infrastructure needed to support the country's clean energy ambitions.Farrell continued: "With the opening of this new office, we're sending a clear message: Natural Power is here for the long term. We're investing in our people, in our clients, and in the future of renewable energy in Ireland."