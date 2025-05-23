Case Study – Kseng Solar Delivers Custom 1MW KST-1P Solar Tracker Project in Italy
Located in Italy, the 1MW solar project utilized KST-1P solar tracker from Kseng Solar with comprehensive support throughout the entire project cycle to ensure smooth installation and customer satisfaction.
At the early stage, Kseng's expert team worked closely with the client to deliver the tailored solution, utilizing concrete block foundations tailored to local soil conditions, ensuring optimal structural stability and energy efficiency. During installation, Kseng's professional team provided on-site guidance, guaranteeing the successful installation of the project.
**Project information**
- Location: Italy
- Capacity : 1MW
- Wind speed: 21m/s
- Design standard: 300N/m2
- Foundation: Concrete
- Material: Carbon Steel- Minimum ground clearance: 945mm
- Module orientation: Portrait
Special Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P Solar Tracker
- Cost-effective, stable & efficient system
- AI algorithm to maximize power generation
- Effectively reduce torsional stress on the torque tube by 5-10%
- Adapt to various terrains, allowing a north-south slope up to 20%
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kst-1p-one-portrait-horizontal-single-axis-solar-tracking-system_p52.html
