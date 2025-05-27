IONiX Launches Installer Certification Program for its SmartWall Energy Storage System

IONiX Pro Battery Technologies (IONiX) is excited to announce the launch of its Certified Installer Program for the IONiX SmartWall™ Energy Storage System (ESS). The program, delivered online, is designed to provide industry professionals with the training and skills required to install, maintain and service the SmartWall system, ensuring seamless integration for residential and commercial customers.



As part of this initiative, IONiX will collaborate with solar energy professionals and electrical contractors across Canada and the United States to establish a robust, localized SmartWall reseller, support and service network. A strategic step in expanding IONiX's market presence and sales footprint while ensuring that customers receive high-quality, efficient, and safe installations that maximize the performance and lifespan of their IONiX SmartWall system.The IONiX SmartWall offers homeowners and businesses reliable backup power, energy cost savings and renewable energy integration. With the growing demand for energy independence and sustainability, IONiX is supporting the energy transition by offering a network of highly trained and certified installers who can deliver expert services and solutions to meet customers' energy needs."The launch of the IONiX Certified Installer Program is a critical step in expanding our market presence and ensuring that the SmartWall is installed and serviced by trusted contractors and Red Seal-certified electrical professionals," said Roger Noujeim, CEO of IONiX."This program will not only empower our partners with the expertise they need but will also enhance the customer experience by providing them with peace of mind knowing that their SmartWall installation is efficiently completed by certified experts," continued Mr. Noujeim.IONiX's Certification Program will cover all aspects of SmartWall installation, from system setup and programming, to battery management and troubleshooting. Certified installers will have access to ongoing training, exclusive support, and certification materials to stay up-to-date on the latest IONiX product innovations.Key Benefits of the IONiX Certified Installer ProgramComprehensive Training: In-depth instruction on the IONiX SmartWall system, installation processes, troubleshooting, and ongoing maintenance.Expert Support: Certified installers will have access to a dedicated support team to assist with technical inquiries, ensuring smooth and efficient installations.Quality Assurance: Customers can trust that certified installers will meet the highest standards of quality and safety during installation.Exclusive Access: Certified installers will receive exclusive promotional materials and compelling programs to offer IONiX products to their customers.