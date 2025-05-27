Nextracker Achieves 10 GW Solar Tracker Milestone in India

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a global leader in advanced solar energy solutions, today announced that it has surpassed 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar tracker deployments in India—a major milestone reinforcing its market leadership and the country's accelerating solar adoption. In response to this growth, Nextracker is expanding its footprint with a new 80,000 sq. ft. office and research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad, reinforcing its long-term commitment serving customers throughout the region and India's clean energy future.



With 1.8 GW of projects added in the last quarter alone, Nextracker's India portfolio now totals over 10 GW, underscoring strong momentum in solar adoption. Recent project wins include a 305 MW project with ReNew in Anantapur, along with 1.5 GW of projects through partnerships with key EPCs (engineering, procurement, and construction companies) across the country—highlighting Nextracker's expanding presence in India's high-growth solar regions.Speaking on the partnership with Nextracker for the Anantapur project, Sanjay Varghese, Group President - Solar Projects & Manufacturing, ReNew, said, "We welcome Nextracker as a partner in supporting our solar projects. As we continue to expand our footprint in renewable energy, such collaborations help in driving project efficiency and contributing to the sector's broader goals."To further strengthen its presence in the world's third-largest solar power market, Nextracker inaugurated its largest office outside the United States. The new Hyderabad hub integrates R&D, testing, and workforce development under one roof, featuring a 13-acre Center for Solar Excellence (CFSE) cutting-edge R&D and testing laboratory. Supported by a USD $1 million investment, the CFSE is dedicated to advancing local solar technology and training in India.Building on its existing workforce of over 400 employees in India, Nextracker is accelerating its hiring efforts across engineering, manufacturing, and customer support. The Hyderabad facility will also focus on skill development initiatives to nurture local expertise in advanced solar technology and project execution.Under the ‘Make in India' initiative, 95% of Nextracker's tracker components used in India are manufactured domestically. This localization supports supply chain resilience, energy security, and technology localization, enabling Indian solar developers to access industry-leading, climate-resilient solutions tailored to the country's unique energy landscape and conditions.Rajeev Kashyap, senior vice president and managing director, Nextracker (Middle East, Africa, and India) said, "This region is one of the world's fastest-growing solar markets, and our Hyderabad expansion reflects our deep commitment to supporting that growth. With 10 GW of projects commissioned or under delivery, we are equipping developers with best-in-class technology optimized for the country's diverse needs, while investing in local talent, infrastructure, and innovation to meet the country's renewable energy goals.""Nextracker's investment in advanced manufacturing is not only a significant milestone for the company, but also an important moment for India's broader renewable energy ecosystem," said Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI). "This kind of technology-driven, future-forward collaboration exemplifies what we need to achieve our national clean energy goals. By localizing the production of intelligent solar tracking systems and integrating advanced automation with domestic expertise, Nextracker is making a meaningful contribution to India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision in the renewable energy sector.""At NSEFI, we believe India's next phase of solar growth will be driven by innovation, resilience, and self-reliance," said Pulipaka. "Partnerships like Nextracker's—linking global technology with domestic manufacturing—are key to scaling our energy transition while ensuring quality and sustainability. We commend their leadership and look forward to supporting more such initiatives aligned with India's renewable energy targets."About NextrackerNextracker is a global leader of advanced solar technology solutions used in power plants around the world. Our technology platform enables solar power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize performance. With products operating in more than forty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies and innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase performance, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker.