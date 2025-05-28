TOSS Machine Components Introduces Profinet Controller C2-210 for Advanced Heat Sealing in Battery and EV Applications

The Profinet Controller C2-210 maintains accurate temperatures crucial for creating reliable seals that protect sensitive battery components and EV parts. It ensures that each sealing cycle is uniformly executed, minute by minute, day by day, and year after year, which is critical for maintaining the integrity and safety of battery cells and EV components.



More Headlines Articles

Built with advanced technology, the C2-210 provides precise temperature regulation and programmable control for heat and cool timing. Its rapid temperature adjustment capability allows for quick adaptation to different packaging materials used in battery and EV production and increases throughput. This feature contributes to increased efficiency and improved seal quality across various applications, including sealing of lithium-ion battery pouches, packaging for battery modules and packs, moisture barrier packaging for sensitive EV electronics, sealing of thermal management materials, packaging for EV power electronics components, and sealing of flexible battery technologies.The Profinet Controller C2-210 seamlessly integrates with existing industrial networks, allowing for easy implementation and monitoring in battery and EV manufacturing facilities. Seamless integration with Profinet PLCs ensures straightforward operation and adjustment of sealing parameters, while available alarms and error diagnostics facilitate quick identification and resolution of any issues.​​The Profinet Controller C2-210 integrates effortlessly with industrial networks and Profinet PLCs,simplifying implementation and operation in battery and EV manufacturing facilities. It enables easy adjustment of sealing parameters and provides alarms and error diagnostics for swift troubleshooting.To enhance its adaptability, TOSS Machine Components offers a wide range of compatible accessories and peripheral devices for the C2-210. These additions allow the controller to be optimally tailored to specific heat sealing applications and plant designs in the battery and EV industry.The introduction of the Profinet Controller C2-210 reaffirms TOSS Machine Components' commitment to innovation in heat sealing technology for the battery and EV industry. By providing consistent, high-quality seals and increased operational efficiency, the C2-210 helps battery and EV manufacturers meet the stringent demands of their industry while potentially reducing costs and improving product quality.For more information about the Profinet Controller C2-210 or to discuss how it can be integrated into your battery and EV manufacturing process, please contact info@tossheatseal.com or visit https://www.tossheatseal.com/.###About TOSS Machine Components Inc.TOSS Machine Components, Inc. is the leading manufacturer and distributor of impulse heat sealing components and supplies for a variety of impulse heat seal applications. The Optimum Sealing System - known as TOSS Technology - uses the resistance of the heat sealing element itself to calculate and monitor temperature and eliminates the errors that are inherent in thermocouple placement and attachment. Contact our expert team of application engineers at sales@tossheatseal.com for support and a custom-designed impulse heat sealing system for unique applications. Connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.