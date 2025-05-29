Prima Power Panel Benders

Emerging market dynamics in sheet metal working



Nowadays, products are experiencing progressively shorter life cycles, demanding businesses to enhance their production flexibility. The key to navigating this challenge lies in embracing adaptable technologies capable of swiftly accommodating frequent redesigns. Precise and automated machinery emerges as a cornerstone in maintaining quality, accuracy and aesthetics in manufacturing processes. With the industry facing a shortage of skilled labor, the significance of intuitive, highly automated machinery becomes even more pronounced, reducing reliance on manual labor and streamlining operations. Furthermore, sustainability considerations play a pivotal role in shaping industry preferences. There is a heightened demand for machinery that not only delivers on performance but also boasts low operational and maintenance costs, optimized energy efficiency, and minimal raw material consumption per unit of output. Embracing such sustainable practices aligns with broader environmental goals while also contributing to the bottom line through cost savings and resource efficiency.For nearly half a century, Prima Power has been a leader in the sheet metal processing machinery, offering a comprehensive range of technologies targeted to the evolving needs of its customers. Its commitment to "Evolve by integration" reflects the dedication to staying alongside customers, listening to their needs, and addressing the challenges of progress together. Prima Power product lineup encompasses a wide array of solutions, including 2D and 3D laser machines, punching and combined punch-laser and punch-shear machines, press brakes, panel benders, flexible manufacturing systems, storage solutions, robotic solutions, automation, and software.Prima Power response to market challengesTaking into consideration industry demands and a commitment to innovation, Prima Power developed the initial panel bender in 1990, securing its first patent. Fast forward to today, Prima Power servo-electric bending technology stands as a testament to its dedication to efficiency. By strategically utilizing electricity at precise intervals, panel benders optimize energy consumption, resulting in reduced costs and a smaller environmental footprint. By eliminating the need for hydraulic oils used in traditional machinery, these solutions contribute to a cleaner environment while boosting energy efficiency - a key aspect of our Green means® commitment.Moreover, these advancements enhance bending accuracy, significantly increasing product quality and reducing material waste by accurately regulating bending angle and speed. Their impressive deceleration/acceleration capabilities streamline bending operations, while their versatility in processing various materials, coupled with fewer moving parts leading to reduced maintenance requirements, ensures reliability in a wide range of applications.Whether your operations involve small-scale production runs or intricate bending profiles, Prima Power machinery offers a range of configurations and sizes, meticulously designed to meet unique manufacturing specifications with unparalleled precision.Prima Power panel bender effortlessly processes materials up to 3.5 mm thick (mild steel), ensuring outstanding accuracy and repeatability, and features an increased bending capability with the new bending height of 264 mm (+30% compared to standard panel benders). The integration of DABA technology (Dynamic Adjustment of Bending Angle) addresses customer demands for precise bends within tolerance limits. DABA employs servo-electric movements and sophisticated correction algorithms to minimize setup time and enhance precision. Further support for the machine operator is provided by the patented API (Advanced Profile Inspection) solution tool, a system that measures the angle of a bend through subsequent iterations of measurements, corrections and checks to achieve the target angle within the required tolerance. It consists of a professional camera mounted on one side of the machine, a light mounted on the opposite side, and dedicated software installed on the machine's PC. Its unique capability to work with various materials and thicknesses enables the collection of data, which can then be stored in a Technological Material Database (TMDB) for future reference.An extensive range of servo-electric bending solutionsTo meet various customer needs Prima Power offer solutions targeted to specific production demands, focusing on minimizing maintenance costs and believing that there is no superior machine, only the right one for each customer.The EBe Express Bender from Prima Power is a game-changer in the field of panel bending. This fully servo-electric automated solution not only boosts bending efficiency but also adds remarkable flexibility, suitable for a multitude of production demands. Whether utilized as a standalone unit or integrated seamlessly with other Prima Power machinery in flexible manufacturing systems, the EBe Express Bender grants precision, speed, scalability, and user-friendliness. It is a highly configurable machine for loading and unloading automation. Talking about material handling, some examples are the PCD (Picking and Centering Device) a multifunctional device for positioning and centering multiple stacks or individual parts, the BTD (Bend & Turning Device) to automatically overturn, in masked time, sheet metals such as film protected and pre-painted, or deburred parts when necessary, and the USS (Unloading & Stacking System) for stacking bent parts.The BCe Bending Centre is tailored for customers dealing with single parts, small batches or mass production needs (when integrated into a robotic cell that handles loading and unloading operations). Combining the versatility and precision of the Express Bender with a semi-automatic process, this machine ensures continuous production thanks to its innovative loading and unloading table.The new BCe Smart+ strikes the perfect balance between flexibility and productivity. This semi-automatic panel bender is the solution for high variability in small- to medium-volume batches. With the integration of various options, the BCe Smart+ combines the advantages of a stand-alone machine with seamless integration between the operator's tasks and automation systems. This blend of technical solutions allows users to achieve the high production rates typical of panel benders while maintaining the ability to swiftly transition between batches and machine different parts in sequence.The BCe Smart is a compact solution with an intermediate level of automation but at an affordable price for efficient semi-automatic production. This solution introduces the concept of "safety integrated" operation, allowing operators to focus solely on value-added tasks. Enhanced by visual and auditory signals, this compact machine ensures high productivity while simplifying the bending process.For those entering the sector of panel bending or seeking a more budget-friendly option, there is the BCe Sharp. Built upon the same technological foundation as BCe Smart but with fewer optional features, it delivers all the benefits of panel bending at a more accessible price point. With its compact design, the BCe Sharp effortlessly transforms blank metal sheets into finished bent parts, streamlining the operator's workflow and ensuring excellent bending quality.Completing the lineup, the Fast Bend is a bridge between traditional press brake machines and fully automatic panel benders to answer the need for multiple applications. A semi-automatic bending machine, it is compact but highly adaptable to any size of production batch. This intermediate solution offers automatic creation of multiple bends per side, while retaining manual control over loading, rotation, and unloading operations. Perfect for meeting the demand for smaller production batches, the Fast Bend combines ease of use with cost-effectiveness.Prima Power panel benders can be easily integrated with 6 or 7 axis industrial anthropomorphic robots, enabling fully automatic and unattended operations. Whether handling small or large batches, their easy part programming optimization and modular automatic tool change make them profitable solutions. These robotic cells boost customer productivity and deliver a rapid return on investment. Prima Power press brakes can also be included in these robotic configurations. Combining the two bending technologies enables all parts to be processed within a unified production system, maintaining high levels of productivity while minimizing costs.Central to panel bending solutions is Prima Power proprietary software. Tulus® Bend, serving as the human-machine interface, offers centralized production management. It assigns tasks, organizes parts within archives, and facilitates part checking and modification of bending parameters. Master BendCam and NC Express Bend programming systems use interactive graphic techniques to simulate the bending process in a realistic way, generating optimized and safe programs.The extensive range of Prima Power technologies evolve alongside customers, integrating customization and various automation levels to meet their ever-changing needs.Prima PowerPrima Power provides businesses of all sizes with targeted dynamic technologies that enhance profitability in sheet metal working. We create integrated automated solutions designed to meet our customers' challenges, open to their future growth. We offer high-performance machines that deliver flexible and precise execution. At Prima Power, value lies in the focus on customers. We build our offer on a full range of modular solutions, using our distinctive customer-centered approach and longstanding knowledge in engineering systems and machinery for sustainable, efficient manufacturing — all based on a unique history of technological integration.Prima Power range of technologies is one of the widest in the industry: 2D and 3D laser machines for cutting, welding and drilling, punching machines, combined punch-laser and punch-shear systems, press brakes, panel benders, robotic bending cells and flexible manufacturing systems. Prima Power is the brand for sheet metal manufacturing of Prima Industrie, the industrial innovation group with 1,900 people, 15,000 installations, 7 plants, and annual revenues of around 550 million euros.