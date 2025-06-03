HyTANKa® Enables Hydrogen Refuelling in the Construction Sector

2nd June 2025 - Liverpool, UK - ULEMCo, the pioneer in hydrogen solutions for transport, announces a major step forward in the practical decarbonisation of construction operations with the launch of HyTANKa® - a mobile hydrogen supply and refuelling vehicle specifically engineered to address the operational challenges of energy delivery in off-road environments. Developed to replicate the role of the diesel bowser, HyTANKa® provides a safe, flexible and self-contained solution for taking the fuel to the equipment rather than the equipment coming to the filling station. This is currently a key barrier to the deployment of hydrogen-powered equipment within the normal operational requirements of a busy site.



The construction industry is recognised as one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise, due largely to the high energy demands of machinery, the requirement for rapid and continuous operation, and the frequent absence of fixed energy supply during the early phases of site infrastructure development. While hydrogen-powered equipment - dual-fuel, full combustion and fuel cell - is gaining interest as a practical ultra-low-emission alternative to diesel, the absence of suitable on-site refuelling mechanisms is a significant technical challenge.HyTANKa® addresses this gap by enabling mobile, high-pressure hydrogen delivery directly to construction machinery in the field. The vehicle is designed to operate autonomously, and is equipped with a two-way booster system that allows for both the refuelling of hydrogen machines at pressures up to 350 bar, and the filling of its own tanks from lower pressure sources, such as manifolded cylinder pallets or higher volume on-site storage. The integration of these features allows HyTANKa® to be independent of fixed power supplies or compression infrastructure, which is critical in the early phase of a site development or in remote construction environments.Crucially, HyTANKa® is road legal under ADR regulations, allowing it to travel directly to hydrogen production facilities for filling and around the site, in the same way diesel bowsers are used today. This operational flexibility offers construction operators the ability to manage hydrogen logistics in a dynamic, site-responsive manner. In keeping with its decarbonisation purpose, the HyTANKa® platform is itself powered by a hydrogen dual-fuel engine, reducing the overall carbon footprint of fuel logistics and further aligning with the broader sustainability goals of modern construction projects.The HyTANKa® has already been successfully demonstrated in live construction environments as part of the Element 1 project, part-funded by DESNZ, where it was used for on-site refuelling of 20 tonne dual-fuel hydrogen excavators. These real-world use tests confirmed the vehicle's ability to deliver fuel loads within minutes, enabling uninterrupted machine operation, and validated the platform's suitability for routine use in demanding off-road conditions. With the capacity to refuel multiple machines per day, and to operate across dispersed or inaccessible locations, HyTANKa® has proved it could match the service model of conventional diesel bowsers."HyTANKa® provides the missing link between hydrogen production and point-of-use on active construction sites," said Amanda Lyne, Managing Director of ULEMCo. "It is potentially a game-changer by enabling the same kind of operational flexibility and autonomy with hydrogen fuel that diesel has traditionally offered, but with a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions. It has been designed to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy in one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise. We believe that HyTANKa® represents a key step forward for hydrogen deployment in construction and other off-grid industrial sectors."The HyTANKa® will see its commercial launch at the HEA 2025 Annual Conference at the QEII Centre Westminster London on June 5th 2025. Attendees will have the chance to take a closer look, and to discuss its operation and impact with ULEMCo management.