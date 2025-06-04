Efficiency for Access publishes a report on constructing the world’s most sustainable solar-powered cold room

Today, Efficiency for Access published ‘Designing for Sustainability: Blueprint for a Low-Carbon Cold Room', a report setting out the principles behind the construction of the world's most sustainable solar-powered cold room to date. The report details ten best practices for cold room developers and companies who are aiming to mitigate embedded greenhouse gas emissions in their technologies.



More Headlines Articles

Developed in Homa Bay, Western Kenya, the cold room pilot was designed to deliver the benefits of a conventional cold room while significantly reducing environmental impact. The pilot was supported by the Siemens Cents4Sense initiative with the facilitation of Siemens Stiftung and the Efficiency for Access Research and Development Fund, with local implementation by We!Hub Victoria Limited (WeTu)."This ambitious, innovative project has shown the true power of collaboration. Working with passionate partners made it possible to turn an ambitious idea into a real solution. Thanks to this, we have brought to life an innovative, low-cost, low-carbon cold room that's already making a difference for small-scale traders," commented Charles Ogalo, Smart Energy Solutions for Africa (SESA) Coordinator, WeTu.Sub-Saharan Africa faces the highest greenhouse gas emissions from food loss globally. Strengthening cold chain management could help reduce these emissions by two-thirds and significantly cut food loss.Although solar-powered systems produce very few greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while in use, they can still generate significant emissions during the production process, especially from raw materials and manufacturing. This project demonstrated that a cold room made from natural and locally available materials could generate minimal greenhouse gas emissions. The final design reduced embedded GHG emissions by 63% and cost by 20% compared to the best-in-class cold room, which is insulated with regulated polyurethane sandwich panels."This project is a powerful example of how local design, combined with the use of affordable, locally available materials, can drive down both the cost and carbon footprint of renewable energy-based cooling solutions. When equipment is built with local materials, it becomes more economically viable and easier to repair and maintain—making sustainability truly scalable and rooted in local resilience," said Richa Goyal, Programme Manager, IKEA Foundation.Additionally, the standalone solar-powered system saves nearly four times more GHG emissions over a 20-year lifespan compared to grid-connected alternatives, even in regions with relatively clean electricity grids like Kenya."The cold room is based on SelfChill solar cooling units, which ensure maximum sustainability by using natural refrigerant and thermal storage to generate cold," explained Florian Martini, Research and Innovation Manager at solar company, Phaesun GmbH, provider of the SelfChill technology. "It is a great success for all those involved in the development and construction of the first prototype of the Low Carbon Cold Room to see that the cold room is now being used and appreciated by the market vendors in Homa Bay."Notably, the project calculated the environmental impact of the cold room while it was being designed and built. This enabled the design team to refine the room's construction efficiently throughout its entire lifecycle.Jakub Vrba, Senior Research Lead, Energy Saving Trust, co-Secretariat Efficiency for Access commented, "Locally assembled, solar-powered cold rooms can help mitigate GHG emissions, bolster food security, and improve livelihoods. This report demonstrates the value of using life cycle assessment to create high-performing and truly sustainable cooling solutions where they are needed most."Victor Torres - Founder of Solar Cooling Engineering (Developer of the SelfChill Approach) noted, "In terms of sustainability, local engagement, replicability, and cost efficiency, there is no better way of enabling access to refrigeration. WeTu's cold room in Homa Bay is a first-class innovation born from a purposeful vision. We are more delighted than ever to have been part of this project that made a dream come true."EndsNotes to editorsAbout the reportKey recommendations include:Multidisciplinary Expertise: Assemble diverse experts and local stakeholders earlyLocal Collaboration: Work with local suppliers and professionals from the startSmart Designs: Use simple, effective designs and optimisation toolsLife Cycle Assessment: Use LCA tools for informed design decisions that reduce environmental impact and lower costs.Mock-Ups: Test key construction elements with mock-upsStorage Compliance: Ensure design meets storage and food safety regulationsHumidity Management: Use insulation materials suitable for recommended humidity levelsCarbon Reduction: Choose hybrid energy storage solutions to minimise GHG emissions.Green Techniques: Implement eco-friendly materials passive cooling techniqueCooling Efficiency: Enhance energy efficiency with evaporative cooling and thermal storage.The full report can be found here: https://efficiencyforaccess.org/publications/designing-for-sustainability-blueprint-for-a-low-carbon-cold-room/For more information, comment or interviews, please contact media@est.org.uk.About Efficiency for AccessEfficiency for Access is a global coalition dedicated to advancing access to energy and affordable, energy efficient appliances in underserved communities.It is a catalyst for change, accelerating access to off- and weak-grid appliances to boost incomes, avoid carbon emissions, improve quality of life, and support sustainable development.The coalition is co-chaired by UK aid from the UK government via the Transforming Energy Access (TEA) platform, and the IKEA Foundation.About Energy Saving TrustEnergy Saving Trust is co-Secretariat of Efficiency for Access and manages the Efficiency for Access Research and Development Fund, itself funded by UK aid from the UK government via the Transforming Energy Access platform, and the IKEA FoundationEnergy Saving Trust is an independent organisation dedicated to promoting energy efficiency, low carbon transport and sustainable energy use. We aim to address the climate emergency and deliver the wider benefits of clean energy as the UK transitions to net zero.We empower households to make better choices, deliver transformative programmes for governments and support businesses with strategy, research and assurance - enabling everyone to play their part in building a sustainable future.energysavingtrust.org.ukTransforming Energy AccessThis project was funded with UK aid from the UK government via the Transforming Energy Access platform.Transforming Energy Access (TEA) is a research and innovation platform supporting the technologies, business models and skills needed to enable an inclusive clean energy transition.TEA works via partnerships to support emerging clean energy generation technologies, productive appliances, smart networks, energy storage and more. It increases access to clean, modern energy services for people and enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, improving their lives, creating jobs and boosting green economic opportunities.IKEA FoundationThe IKEA Foundation is a strategic philanthropy that focuses its grant-making efforts on tackling the two biggest threats to children's futures: poverty and climate change. It currently grants more than €200 million per year to help improve family incomes and quality of life while protecting the planet from climate change.