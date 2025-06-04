Stahlin® Enclosures Announces New SpeedPanel™ for Diamond Shield® Series – Revolutionizing Installation Efficiency and Flexibility

Belding, MI -- Stahlin® Enclosures, a manufacturer of high-performance, non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures, proudly announces the launch of its innovative SpeedPanel™ - now available with the Diamond Shield® Series of fiberglass enclosures. This latest innovation delivers a new level of speed, convenience, and flexibility to equipment management in demanding environments.



The Diamond Shield Series, already recognized for its unmatched corrosion resistance, aesthetic appeal, and design flexibility, now offers a game-changing panel management solution. The SpeedPanel is a patent-pending dead front/swing panel mount system that installs quickly and easily by utilizing the Diamond Shield's molded-in corner posts—streamlining workflows and reducing installation time and complexity by up to 50%.Key Benefits of the SpeedPanel:• Fast Installation: Purpose-built components easily attach to molded-in posts using included hardware—no measuring, drilling, or penetrative hardware required.• Broad Compatibility: Available for all Diamond Shield enclosure sizes—from compact 6" x 6" models to large 20" x 16" enclosures.• Labor and Cost Savings: Fewer parts and a simplified design result in significant reductions in labor and material costs.• Maximum Use of Internal Space: Enhances panel access and allows for use of every inch of valuable enclosure space, all while preserving the enclosure's environmental seal and protection ratings."This latest advancement demonstrates our continued commitment to simplifying complex installations," said Craig Mitchell, President of Stahlin Enclosures. "The SpeedPanel makes the Diamond Shield Series even more adaptable for today's OEMs, especially in industries such as oil & gas, water/wastewater, communications, and renewable energy."Constructed from Stahlin's proprietary SolarGuard® fiberglass-reinforced polyester, Diamond Shield enclosures withstand UV exposure, extreme temperatures, and chemical environments. With interchangeable cover options—opaque, clear, and flush bonded window cover—and a modern hidden hinge design, the series provides both robust protection and refined aesthetics. Built to meet the highest standards, Diamond Shield enclosures feature a UL 746c "f1" UV exposure rating, comply with UL 50, UL50e, and UL508A, are rated NEMA Type 4 and 4X, and are cULus Listed.For more information about the Diamond Shield Series with SpeedPanel, visit www.stahlin.com or contact csr@robroyenclosures.com.About StahlinStahlin Enclosures offers the most extensive selection of non-metallic enclosures available for meeting the needs of diverse industrial and commercial applications, delivering time and labor-saving solutions, non-stop innovation, and superior product performance in interior and exterior applications. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Stahlin delivers reliable, durable, and efficient solutions to keep operations running smoothly.