Dynapower Launches Next-Generation PowerSkid™ for Renewable, Battery Energy Storage, and Hydrogen Applications

Dynapower, part of Sensata Technologies, a global leader in energy storage solutions, announces the launch of its latest utility-scale product, the MV Integrated PowerSkid™. Combining highly efficient three-level CPS-2500 converters - Dynapower's 5th generation of MW-scale inverters - with a medium-voltage step-up transformer, the MV Integrated PowerSkid™ offers a compact solution for medium-voltage applications in the renewable, BESS, and hydrogen sectors.



Designed for ease of installation and quick commissioning, the PowerSkid™ arrives on a single galvanized steel platform containerized within a 20' ISO high cube, streamlining the integration process. With an incorporated medium-voltage transformer, this solution ensures maximum uptime while simplifying package design."Our next-generation CPS-2500 converters offer industry-leading power density, efficiency, and hyper-fast response, perfectly suited for data center applications, large-scale storage integration, and power-to-X (P2X) projects such as green hydrogen electrolysis," said Dr. Chris Dennison, Product Line Manager at Dynapower. "The MV Integrated PowerSkid™ embodies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the energy industry."Key features and benefits of the MV Integrated PowerSkid™ include:Ease of integration: Standard, pre-assembled, and pre-tested systems ensure quick and easy installation, reducing both cost and timeline risks.Compact design: The ISO container-sized single unit minimizes footprint and shipping requirements.Design flexibility: The MV PowerSkid™ standard design includes two parallel CPS-2500 inverters with flexible transformer power and voltage ratings for a wide range of power outputs.DC-ready: As the recognized industry leader in DC-coupled designs, Dynapower also offers a DC-ready PowerSkid™ design that incorporates multiple DC-DC converters in a pre-assembled, pre-tested solution, featuring the DPS-1000 and DPS-500 DC-DC converters.The MV Integrated PowerSkid™ caters to a range of applications, including data centers, large-scale utility and C&I BESS projects, non-LFP BESS solutions, high-voltage electrolysis (e.g., PEM electrolysis), and large-scale stationary fuel cell plants.Equipped with advanced technologies such as Islanded Operation, Dynamic Transfer™, Black Start, Frequency Compensation Mode, and VAR Compensation Mode, the MV Integrated PowerSkid™ offers unparalleled performance."With its streamlined, easy-to-install design, the MV Integrated PowerSkid™ sets a standard for medium-voltage applications in the energy industry," noted Tim Varhue, Director of Research and Development at Dynapower. "We're excited to provide our customers with a solution that delivers exceptional value and performance."For more information about the MV Integrated PowerSkid™, visit https://dynapower.com/products/mv-integrated-powerskid/.About DynapowerSince 1963, Dynapower, a Sensata Technologies company, has provided power electronics solutions, along with an array of aftermarket services focused on continuous reliability and efficiency to an ever-expanding global customer base. Dynapower is a trusted leader in all types of power conversion equipment including high power rectifiers, inverters, DC/DC converters, integrated battery energy storage systems, and transformers for use in hydrogen, e-mobility, energy storage, industrial, mining, defense, and research applications. With headquarters and a vertically integrated manufacturing facility in South Burlington, VT, Dynapower is collaborating with its partners and clients to shift the way our world uses power and advance our resilient, clean energy future. Learn more at dynapower.com and follow Dynapower on LinkedIn.About Sensata TechnologiesSensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.