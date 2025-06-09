New Director of Civil Engineering Joins Castillo, Develops Advanced Site Optimization Technology

Castillo Engineering, a leading national solar and energy storage engineering firm, announces the appointment of Brett Beattie, PE as its new Director of Civil Engineering. Beattie brings more than a decade of experience in utility-scale solar and civil design and construction, including his most recent role at Moss, one of the largest EPCs in the U.S.



In his new role, Beattie will lead Castillo's civil engineering operations and oversee the integration of a proprietary toolset that optimizes site grading to reduce costs, cut timelines, and improve field execution. Since grading often represents the most significant and most variable cost in civil construction, Beattie's work will directly enhance project viability for EPCs and developers operating on complex sites.As a senior subject matter expert at Moss, Brett collaborated with many major Engineering of Record (EOR) firms in the utility-scale solar space. Brett's experience optimizing EOR designs, reducing earthwork, and identifying cost-saving opportunities for clients showed him a clear industry need for higher-quality designs - ones that are not only technically sound, but also more constructible and cost-effective in the field."Civil costs can make or break a project, and the difference often comes down to how intelligently we grade," says Beattie. "Castillo's thoughtful, pragmatic approach to engineering aligns with mine: we're dedicated to solving real field challenges, including tight timelines and budgets, by thinking practically and intentionally about how these projects are built."Beattie's proprietary Array Grading and Pile Optimization Tool, now being integrated into Castillo's internal Design IQ platform, dramatically reduces unnecessary earthwork and associated labor costs. This system delivers faster, field-friendly outputs that streamline equipment operations and labor needs, delivering immediate ROI for EPCs and developers. In one recent utility-scale project, the system lowered costs by $1 million while shortening the construction schedule by nearly two months."Brett's civil expertise, particularly his ability to engineer with both the field team and the long-term end user in mind, is a perfect match for Castillo's practical customer-first approach," says Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "He shares our commitment to bringing pragmatic, impactful innovation to the utility-scale market."About Castillo EngineeringCastillo Engineering is a leading utility-scale design and engineering firm specializing in full-service solar, energy storage, and high-voltage solutions. The firm's services provide comprehensive support from initial feasibility studies through construction close-out. As Engineer of Record, Castillo Engineering ensures projects are completed on time and within budget, consistently delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to developers, EPC contractors, and utilities nationwide. With over 25 years of experience and more than 10GW of successful projects, the firm navigates national, state, and local codes with precision. Castillo Engineering is based in Maitland, Florida and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com.