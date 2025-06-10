Briggs & StrattonⓇ Batteries on BayWa r.e. Solar Trade

MILWAUKEE, WI (June 10, 2025) - The entire line of residential batteries from Briggs & Stratton is now available from BayWa r.e. Solar Trade US, a leading distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. Briggs & Stratton® products available include its newest SimpliPHI® 6.6 battery along with its AmpliPHITM 3.8 battery, PHITM 3.8 24V and PHITM 3.8 48V batteries.



"BayWa r.e. Solar Trade US is an industry veteran that has established a robust reputation for its deep product knowledge, logistics expertise, technical training and customer support. We are very excited to partner with a company that shares our industry values and approach to the market in support of installers across the country. Having our batteries available for immediate shipment from their warehouses across the country will make our industry-recognized products more widely available to installers who are looking for a reliable and easy-to-install battery backup system," says Sequoya Cross, vice president of energy storage for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.Briggs & Stratton® SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries feature a number of advances that make installation easier. They have self-guiding RapidStak™ connectors that integrate power and communications into a single point without wires or DIP switches. The batteries simply stack on top of one another and click into place, making installation easier and more efficient. Assembling a stack of three can be done in five minutes or less.They are IP65 rated so they can be installed indoors or outdoors with no additional cabinets required. They can be ground- or wall-mounted inside a garage, shed, utility closet or basement or outside on an exterior wall. Plus, the flexibility of using one, two or three batteries per stack means the system can fit into compact spaces.In addition, the SimpliPHI 6.6 has full closed-loop integration with leading inverters for advanced communication and broad non-communicating compatibility with any 48V lithium-supporting inverter."We are pleased to welcome Briggs & Stratton to our supplier portfolio in the US. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting our customers with a diverse offering of energy solutions. Our focus remains on supporting solar and energy storage installers with reliable, high-quality solutions that empower long-term success," says Ken Lima, CEO of BayWa r.e.'s U.S. Solar Distribution business.Tested and certified to the most stringent standards, the SimpliPHI 6.6 battery is UL 1642, UL 1973, UN 3480 and UN DOT 38.3 certified and has gone through UL 9540A fire safety testing. In 2024, it secured its UL 9540 Edition 3 certification as a standalone DC ESS and recently passed the earthquake vibration test (GR-63-CORE, Issue 5. Section 4.4.1) conducted by Element U.S. Space & Defense.The SimpliPHI 6.6 battery has a 10-year limited warranty and is guaranteed to retain 75% capacity after 10 years.1 Plus, SimpliPHI batteries are backed by Briggs & Stratton's 117 years of experience in power solutions.In addition, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has designated Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions an approved California Manufacturer. The company is one of six manufacturers with this distinction, which benefits California residents by allowing an additional 20% incentive for the state's Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).The company's cobalt-free, lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) AmpliPHI™ 3.8 kWh and PHI™ 3.8 kWh batteries are engineered and manufactured in Oxnard, California, have been used in installations around the world since 2010 and come with a 10- or 15-year limited warranty1. The batteries are UL 1642, UL 1973, UN 3480, UL 9540A fire safety tested and UN DOT 38.3 certified and are certified to be installed in UL 9540 systems.For more information on products from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com.###About Briggs & StrattonBriggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.1 See operator's manual or energy.briggsandstratton.com for complete warranty details. Briggs & Stratton has a policy of continuous product improvement and reserves the right to modify its specifications at any time and without prior notice Please visit energy.briggsandstratton.com for the latest information.About BayWa r.e. Trade SolarBayWa r. e. Solar Trade is a leading U.S. distributor of solar and energy storage components and systems. We support residential and commercial solar companies to grow their businesses with tailored solutions for solar product procurement, forecasting and business planning, financial management, sales and marketing approaches, and technical product knowledge. Our team of solar experts is positioned across the United States, with nationwide locations conveniently serving solar installers, contractors, distributors, electricians, and more with sustainable supply solutions. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.