ARRAY Technologies Supplies Its Dual-Row Trackers to Two Solar Plants Inaugurated in Navarre

PAMPLONA, Spain, June 11, 2025 - ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("ARRAY" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software and services, recently supplied the ARRAY STI H250™ tracker for La Nava and Ebro I plants in Navarre, Spain.



More Headlines Articles

Located in the municipalities of Tudela and CastejÃ³n, these two facilities together have a total capacity of over 100 MWp. The plants are the result of a collaboration between ARRAY, which has its regional office in Pamplona, and another company founded in the region, Inver Renewable Management.Inver offers comprehensive renewable asset management, covering everything from engineering, tendering, procurement, and construction to comprehensive project management and control. It is part of Grupo Enhol, a company with extensive experience in the renewable energy sector, particularly wind power. Today, with the inauguration of these two photovoltaic plants, Grupo Enhol is taking a firm step toward consolidating its position in the solar energy sector.In the particular case of La Nava, the installation process has had a unique environmental feature: kestrels, an endangered species, nest in the surrounding area. For this reason, the project execution has been designed to help respect the reproductive cycles of these birds. The result was a phased installation plan that aims to minimize the impact on local wildlife.The installed solar tracker, ARRAY STI H250™, is designed to effectively cope with uneven terrain. Its flexible design adapts to steep slopes and allows for easy installation without the need for cutting, welding, or drilling. Its design made it the ideal solution for the La Nava and Ebro I projects.About ARRAYARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.About Grupo EnholGrupo Enhol has been demonstrating for more than 90 years, with each new project and each new adventure, that it can transform industries, generating a profound, significant, and real impact: the footprint of impact. Its commitment has led Grupo Enhol to reinvent diverse sectors such as agriculture, healthy food, renewable energy, and real estate.Its way of doing things is guided by principles and values that shape its mission: to see the needs of the community as opportunities for its activity to improve lives; and a way of doing things: absolute care for people, relationships with partners, reliability, and responsibility in daily activities.