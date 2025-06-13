Building a new energy ecosystem, CHINT appeared at SNEC 2025

On June 11th, SNEC 2025 opened in Shanghai. CHINT made a heavy appearance with the main products of green energy industry, smart power comprehensive solutions, new business cultivation achievements, new scene applications and demonstration cases, and signed a contract with the partners of the ecological circle on the spot to show the strength of CHINT's full chain integration and jointly explore more possibilities of green energy.



Gather the innovation power of the whole industrial chain, and help the healthy and sustainable development of new energy industry with new energy ecological construction. As a world-renowned smart energy solution provider, CHINT has appeared at the SENC exhibition for many years in a row. Compared with previous years, "more formats, richer scenes and wider applications" have become the outstanding features of this exhibition scheme.Multi-dimensional strategic layoutUnder the background of accelerating global energy transformation and deepening power market reform, industry competition is evolving from a single link to the whole value chain, and from product delivery to ecosystem construction.At the beginning of CHINT's multi-dimensional strategic layout, new modes and formats, such as integration of light storage and charging, wind and light hydrogen storage, smart microgrid and virtual power plant, have continuously stimulated new vitality of the industry, and virtual power plant and smart microgrid technologies have been continuously applied to help improve the stability, reliability and economy of the power system.During the exhibition, CHINT brought intelligent industrial clusters, new energy industry solutions and transmission and distribution products, which attracted the interest of the audience. The product features of "high efficiency, high performance, high reliability and high adaptability" left a deep impression on the audience.In addition to excellent product performance, customization has become a key factor to meet the individual needs of customers. The low-voltage products customized and developed by CHINT for the new energy industry have adapted to the harsh environment in the photovoltaic field, passed the tests of extreme cold and high temperature, thus escorting the safe and stable operation of the power grid.Product acceleration iteration accurately meets market demandTo maintain the leading edge, enterprises must invest in R&D for a long time, and promote technology iteration and product upgrading, which is also the embodiment of Chint's values of long-term and professionalism. As an industry leader, CHINT made a stunning appearance with a number of star products and solutions.At the exhibition site, the product model of CHINT 500kV natural ester insulated oil transformer is eye-catching. As a star product of CHINT, it uses vegetable oil as an insulating medium instead of traditional mineral oil, which greatly reduces carbon emissions and improves product performance.After visiting CHINT platform, customers from Yemen said that CHINT's products are comprehensive, the advantages of iterative upgrade are obvious, the delivery cycle is short, it can bring great convenience to customers, and they are also optimistic about CHINT's service. They hope to reach deeper cooperation with CHINT on photovoltaic projects.Anchoring green sustainability and shaping new industrial competitivenessUnder the background of global climate change and increasingly serious environmental problems, green and low-carbon development has become one of the soft powers to enhance competitiveness. CHINT integrates cutting-edge technologies and a comprehensive smart energy solution in home, industry and commerce, parks and other scenes.Beyond solar energy, CHINT is investing in next-generation energy solutions, including hydrogen power and microgrid technologies. CHINT is also at the forefront of smart microgrid development, enhancing energy efficiency and grid stability. CHINT (Yueqing) Industrial Park integrates solar power, energy storage, and intelligent distribution, reducing annual CO2 emissions by 540 tons and saving over $140,000 in electricity costs annually.As a leading enterprise with in-depth layout in the global electric power and new energy market, CHINT has embedded ESG into its corporate strategy and operations. CHINT continues to pioneer ESG best practices, a key role in driving sustainable industry transformation for responsible business leadership.At the exhibition site, CHINT Group's ESG strategy presentation, 1.8 million power station commissioning ceremony, lithium battery new product launch conference, project cooperation signing ceremony and other activities were held one by one, which made customers and audiences intuitively feel the charm of digital energy and green smart products.