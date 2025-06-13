Hammond Power Solutions Publishes 2024 ESG Report, Demonstrating Tangible ESG Progress

GUELPH, ON (June 12, 2025) -- Hammond Power Solutions (HPS), a leader in dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines measurable progress in emissions management, resource efficiency, employee engagement, and community impact across its global operations, reinforcing HPS's commitment to sustainability and responsible growth.



"Our updated Vision and Mission are deeply aligned with our ESG priorities, simplifying electrification, shaping sustainable power solutions, and partnering with our customers and suppliers to drive meaningful environmental impact. Our 2024 ESG Report reflects the progress we are making to support a more resilient, inclusive, and low-carbon future," said Adrian Thomas, CEO of Hammond Power SolutionsIn 2024, HPS expanded operations with new and upgraded facilities, yet limited Scope 1 and 2 emissions growth by only 10 percent, meeting its internal target. The company also improved global carbon intensity by 3 percent.Energy efficient upgrades and operational improvements led to emissions reductions at key sites including Guelph, Baraboo, Walkerton, and Aberfoyle. Notably, a redesigned shipping skid project at the Monterrey, Mexico plant saved 42 tons of wood, equivalent to 240 pine trees.HPS's commitment extends beyond the environment. Employees contributed nearly 3,000 volunteer hours in 2024, while corporate giving topped $322,000 CAD. The company earned Great Place to Work certification in Canada, the U.S., and India, and continues to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives globally.The full 2024 ESG Report is available here detailing HPS's ongoing efforts to build a sustainable future through innovation and responsibility.ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ("HPS" or the "Company") enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS' standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.