SNEC 2025 - Kseng Solar Drives Global Energy Transformation with Full Range of Solar Racking Solutions

From June 11-13, Kseng Solar once again impressed visitors at this year's SNEC, one of the world's largest and most influential PV industry expos. With a complete lineup of solar racking solutions for residential, commercial, and utility applications, Kseng's booth attracted significant attention, with global attendees and partners stopping by to explore its solar innovations, share insights, and discuss how Kseng's solar solutions can drive the solar transition forward.



Top-tier Solar Racking Solutions for Diversified ScenariosThe display included Kseng's latest solar innovations in fixed and tracking systems, featuring KST solar trackers, Roof solar solutions, Ballast solar solutions, BIPV solar solutions, and more. Each solution was designed for various scenarios from residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale projects, emphasizing adaptability, durability, and cost-efficiency, which sparked lively discussions and inquiries among attendees.Interactive Engagement for Continuous ExcitementThe booth's dynamic atmosphere was further elevated through a series of engaging and interactive activities. Insightful presentations on BIPV and solar trackers provided valuable technical insights, while live prize giveaways, signing ceremonies, and interactive games added excitement and attracted numerous visitors. The immersive exhibition experience left a lasting impression on all who participated.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will commit to delivering more high-quality solar racking solutions, empowering global green energy transitions and ensuring a brighter, more sustainable world for generations to come.