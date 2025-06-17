EDP Renewables North America Announces Start of Commercial Operations at Bar Harbor Solar in Maine

Bar Harbor, Maine (June 17, 2025) - EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), a leading renewable energy developer and operator in the United States, today announced through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America Distributed Generation LLC (EDPR NA DG) that Bar Harbor Solar, a 999 kWac distributed generation project, has reached commercial operations. Located in Hancock County, Bar Harbor Solar is EDPR NA's second operational solar project in Maine.



Bar Harbor Solar will provide affordable, clean and reliable power to the Bangor School District, Epstein Properties and more local businesses and institutions, shoring up the state's resilience and energy independence. The solar facility will avoid more than 1,480 pounds of carbon emissions annually and generate more than $88,000 in energy savings in the first year of operations. Over the course of its development and construction, Bar Harbor Solar supported approximately 50 local jobs."Maine needs reliable energy to power its communities and its economy, and we're proud to meet that need with innovative, affordable power solutions that support jobs, investment, and continued growth," said David Kane, Director of Development at EDPR NA Distributed Generation. "Bar Harbor Solar is proof of our commitment to Maine's energy future, and we look forward to delivering more cost-saving, tax revenue-generating power infrastructure that serves the state's residents, communities, and businesses."EDPR NA and EDPR NA DG are trusted partners to Maine's energy and economic development goals, with a combined statewide clean energy portfolio of more than 400 MW in development that will power approximately 186,000 homes and support hundreds of jobs during construction and operations. When completed, EDPR NA and EDPR NA DG projects in Maine are expected to generate more than $228 million in revenue to local governments, with an additional $1 million paid directly to landowners. In February 2025, EDPR NA DG announced the successful completion and energization of the Bristol I community solar project in Bristol, Maine; this 3.4 MW project delivers power to more than 400 homes and businesses throughout the Midcoast region and generates ongoing economic and tax benefits for the local community.EDPR NA DG is a proven leader in the community solar sector, with more than 83 MWac of operating assets spanning 29 projects across six states. An additional 38 MWac of community solar projects are currently under construction.Multimedia Assets• EDPR NA: Fact Sheet• EDPR NA DG: Fact Sheet• EDPR NA Maine: Fact SheetAbout EDPR NA Distributed GenerationAt EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC, accelerating the adoption and success of distributed generation is at the core of our mission. EDPR NA DG provides cutting-edge innovative renewable energy services to the entire North American region. Built on long-standing relationships with developers, power generators, corporate purchasers, municipalities, and local communities, EDPR NA DG delivers a full suite of offerings ranging from financing and development to construction and operation of energy and storage assets poised to scale.For more information, visit www.edprnadg.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About EDP Renewables North AmericaEDP Renewables North America LLC, its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 26 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 12,000 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 11,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About EDP RenewablesEDP Renováveis, S.A. (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in renewable energy development with a presence in 28 regions in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. With headquarters in Madrid and leading regional offices in Houston, São Paulo and Singapore, EDPR has a sound development portfolio of top-level assets and market-leading operating capacity in renewable energies. Particularly worthy of note are onshore wind, distributed and large-scale solar, offshore wind (OW - through a 50/50 joint venture), and technologies to complement renewables such as storage and green hydrogen.EDPR's employee-centered policies have received recognition such as Top Workplace 2023 in the USA, Top Employer 2023 in Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Romania, Greece, Portugal and Poland) Colombia and Brazil, and are also included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.EDPR is a division of EDP, S.A. (Euronext: EDP), a leader in the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization. Besides its strong presence in renewables (with EDPR and hydro operations), EDP has an integrated utility presence in Portugal, Spain and Brazil including electricity networks, client solutions and energy management.EDP - EDPR's main shareholder - has been listed on the Dow Jones Index for 16 consecutive years, recently being named the most sustainable electricity company on the Index.