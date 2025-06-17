Natural Power supports TerraForm Power’s acquisition of Sun Tribe Development
Global independent renewable energy consultancy, Natural Power, has provided technical due diligence on behalf of TerraForm Power for its acquisition of Sun Tribe Development, a mid-sized utility-scale solar and storage developer based in Virginia.
Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said: "Natural Power is proud to have supported TerraForm Power on this acquisition. The purchase of Sun Tribe's pipeline demonstrates TerraForm Power's continued desire to invest heavily in the North American renewable energy industry. We are honored to continue to support their efforts to expand."
Mark Noyes, CEO & President of TerraForm Power, said: "I'm excited by today's news welcoming Sun Tribe Development into the fold to deliver on TerraForm Power's new high-growth strategy in the U.S. market. Together, we'll rapidly expand TerraForm Power's footprint across the U.S. to meet this moment and deliver much-needed, domestically sourced power to support digitalization and reindustrialization in the country. Sun Tribe Development's portfolio complements our existing development pipeline and enhances our position as a partner of choice to the largest buyers of clean power."
From its three US offices in New York, Seattle, and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations. Natural Power's U.S. team has worked as Independent Engineer on technical diligence review of more than 1,700 unique PV projects and 570 unique wind projects in North America since 2020.
