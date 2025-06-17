Nature's Generator Exhibits MyGrid 10K Whole-Home Solar-Powered System at Santa Barbara Home Show

Nature's Generator, a leader in home renewable-energy products, participated in Santa Barbara's Home Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds introducing the MyGrid 10K. The MyGrid is a 10,000W plug-and-play-whole-home generator that uses long-lasting thermally-stable LifePO4 battery technology. The MyGrid-10K acts like a home's private grid -- reducing everyday electricity costs, powering a home during blackouts, and supporting sustainable energy.



More Headlines Articles

The MyGrid-10K can be installed with solar panels or provide battery storage for homes that have solar panels but no battery storage. Battery storage is important because it supplies home power during emergencies -- rather than leaving a household in the dark.US power grid electricity demands often outpace supply -- resulting in more frequent outages. Unexpected power outages cause work loss, food spoilage, and sometimes can be life-threatening. Add climate change with extreme-weather causing utilities to shut-off power during high-winds to avoid sparking wildfires or during heatwaves to avoid air-conditioner-grid-overload - and it demonstrates why battery storage is so important.Nature's Generator CEO, Lawrence Zhou, explains, "MyGrid-10K ($5,999) gives an affordable option to Tesla's Powerwall. Plus, because it doesn't feed energy to the grid, but stores it for home use, utility company approval isn't typically required - meaning MyGrid setup only takes minutes, while competitors' installations can take days or even months."Zhou continues, "A show favorite was Nature's Generator 50AMP Automatic Transfer Switch which often is combined with MyGrid-10K to manage power transfers between grid and home-generated solar power. MyGrid-10K has a 10,496Wh capacity, an impressive 6,000 life-cycles, an inverter sporting 10,000W continuous-power-output - plus, pair two units for up to 20,000W continuous-power-output with an operating-time capacity expandable to up to 140-kilowatt-hours.""For context, most U.S. homes use between 10 to 40 kilowatt hours per day with size of home, number of people, local climate, appliance efficiency, and other factors impacting usage. MyGrid features an open-box battery stack-up, providing flexibility to increase battery storage as needed. And, for EV owners, MyGrid-10K provides an outlet for convenient car charging."The MyGrid-10K is boldly powerful, yet affordable to regular people. Plus, the MyGrid-10K is a whole-home option for renters given its freestanding design which allows it to be relocated to the next home. Now renters can enjoy the same kind of return-on-investment that homeowners have long enjoyed with whole-home solar systems.If MyGrid-10K had more power capacity than show attendees needed, the Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 ($1,999) was suggested. If only a compact portable generator was needed, the Lithium 1800 ($999) was recommended.Regardless of the show attendees' power needs -- Nature's Generator had the solution. The takeaway was: Investing in affordable Nature's Generator battery storage saves power-outage headaches, reduces carbon footprints, and saves significant long-term money harvesting free solar energy.About Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: helping people gain energy security, save money and combat climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun and wind. For over 10 years, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accompanying accessories.Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Camping World, Amazon and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.