SwissDrones Expands in the US With New Customer Southern Company

Zurich, Switzerland, 17 June 2025 - SwissDrones, a leading provider of advanced aerial intelligence solutions and long-range unmanned helicopter systems, announced its first hardware contract with leading US-based energy company, Southern Company. This sale further accelerates SwissDrones' expansion into North America.



SwissDrones' SDO 50 is a state-of-the-art unmanned helicopter and one of the first unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the category beyond 55 lbs. to be approved in over 30 countries to fly long-range beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions. Its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability along with heavy payload capacity offers a highly cost-effective alternative to a manned aircraft. It's also a more sustainable solution, reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 95%."Energy companies are dealing with a host of difficult circumstances when it comes to maintaining their critical infrastructure," says Ulrich Amberg, CEO of SwissDrones. "From an increase in extreme weather events to cumbersome inspection practices, companies need new, innovative solutions. Teaming up with Southern Company will enable more efficient aerial surveillance and inspection to navigate those challenges."Committed to using advanced technologies to deliver clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy, Southern Company will deploy the aircraft to modernize maintenance protocol, enable efficient infrastructure monitoring, and conduct swift storm damage assessment."Partnering with SwissDrones empowers us to bring innovation to aerial inspection and infrastructure maintenance," said Dean Barefield, UAS program manager at Southern Company. "As our first deployment of a large unmanned aerial system (UAS), the SDO 50 will expand our operational reach, allowing us to cover greater distances across our power lines in the Southeast and across our natural gas infrastructure throughout our broader service territory. This technology enhances our ability to gather high-quality data for both electric and gas operations, ultimately helping us better serve all of our customers."This collaboration signifies SwissDrones' expansion into North America and reflects a broader industry trend toward adopting advanced uncrewed systems for critical infrastructure monitoring and emergency response.To learn more about SwissDrones, please visit: https://www.swissdrones.com/.About SwissDronesSwissDrones is a leading provider of advanced aerial intelligence solutions and long-range unmanned helicopter systems, offering comprehensive end-to-end support through an integrated approach that covers aircraft technology, operational excellence, and actionable data insights.Based in Zurich, Switzerland, SwissDrones develops innovative systems and an intelligence-as-a-service solution that's more sustainable and cost-effective, enabling organizations to reduce emissions and operational risks. Approved in over 30 countries, SwissDrones' technology sets a new standard with unmatched flight endurance, heavy payload capacity, and real-time data insights for mission-critical operations.For more information, visit https://www.swissdrones.com.