Natural Power supports Brookfield’s $1.74 billion acquisition of National Grid Renewables

Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said: "Natural Power is proud to have played a strategic role in this acquisition, helping Brookfield evaluate and secure a high-impact portfolio of renewable energy projects. This successful close reflects not only the strength of the assets involved, but also the growing momentum behind clean energy investments. Our team remains committed to guiding our clients through the complexities of the energy transition with insight, integrity, and a shared vision for a more sustainable future."



The purchase of National Grid's renewables business is promising as it shows Brookfield's continued desire to invest heavily in the North American renewable energy industry. We are honored to continue to support their efforts to expand."National Grid's portfolio is comprised of approximately 1.7 GW of operational solar, solar+storage and wind projects, 1.5 GW of solar and solar+storage projects under construction, and a mixed technology development pipeline of 2.5 GW. The sale supports National Grid's shift toward a focus on its energy network business.From its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond. Natural Power's U.S. team has worked as Independent Engineer on technical diligence review of more than 1,700 unique PV projects and 570 unique wind projects in North America since 2020.